Nolan CVRT Centre A2 Stakes begins Friday at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

The Nolan family from Castleisland have been huge supporters of greyhound sports in the county and next Friday night sees the first round heats of the €3,500 to the winner event take place.

At the launch, Mary O’Kelly said: “The Nolan family are delighted to sponsor this event and the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium as many of our customers would be greyhound owners and all of my family are steeped in the industry so were thrilled to be sponsoring this event.”

Entries for the event have been strong and it promises to a thrilling stake which will play out over the coming weeks.

**************

As part of the industry roadmap for 2023-2028 the RCE have commenced work on an industry roadmap which includes a study on various core elements of the sport. As part of the review the RCE seek the views and opinions on those involved in the sport in terms of the current arrangements and on the future approach to racing. They invite patrons to complete a quick survey which is available on the Talking Dogs link of the website.

**************

Time was called on the racing career of reigning Derby champion Susie Sapphire late last week. The Owen McKenna trained heroine conquered all before her last year with victories in both the Sporting Press and the Boylesports Derby being the highlights of an incredible career. Indeed her final race was at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium when she lined out in the Race Of Champions final. The decision to retire the star performer was made when she came in season and she has been mated to Droopys Sydney in recent days.