Noel O’Sullivan moves into second place in the Irish National Rally Championship

Killarney man helps Armagh’s Darren Glass to third place overall in the Birr Rally

West Kerry’s Elaine Ní Shé, co-driving for Alan Nesbitt took home the Women in Motorsport Ireland trophy for the highest placed Top Part West Coast Championship registered female contender. This was the second time in as many rallies that she won this troph Photo by Seán Moriarty

West Kerry’s Elaine Ní Shé, co-driving for Alan Nesbitt took home the Women in Motorsport Ireland trophy for the highest placed Top Part West Coast Championship registered female contender. This was the second time in as many rallies that she won this troph Photo by Seán Moriarty

kerryman

Seán Moriarty

Noel O’Sullivan was the best of the Kerry contingent on Sunday’s Birr Rally.

The Muckross man guided Armagh’s Darren Gass to third place overall after a tight battle with the eventual fourth-placed Desi Henry and Paddy Robinson.

