Noel O'Leary and Tom Pa O’Connor are popular inductees into Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Hall of Fame

IT was a race night with a difference at tghe Kimngdom Greyhound Stadium last Friday, principally because an awards ceremony took pride of place. It was known in advance that Chris Houlihan, of Ballyduff, would be doubly honoured as Private Trainer of the Year for 2020 and 2021 and similarly with Donal G O’Mahony, of Millstreet, as Owner of the Year for 2020 and 2021, plus six other award recipients for those two years.

However, nobody knew who would be inducted into the track’s Hall of Fame for 2020 and 2021 and that commanded most of the interest.

Murt Murphy, who acted as an excellent MC, announced that Noel O’Leary, of Lohercannon, Tralee, would be the one entering the Hall of Fame for 2020 and that Tom Pa O’Connor, of Tarbert, would be the 2021 Hall of Fame inductee.

Warm applause greeted both announcements and everybody agreed that excellent choices had been made.

Noel O’Leary is particularly well known for the hugely successful Loher prefix, and Tom Pa O’Connor has been there and done it all on track and field, with his popularity well proven by the magnificent €128,000 he recently raised for cancer support services as a thank you for all the help he received on his own cancer journey.

Tom’s son, Patrick, was honoured with his own award as Public Trainer of the Year for 2020, and also honoured for 2020 were the connections of Tokenfire James (Dog of the Year) and Pennylane Storm (Bitch of the Year).

Figuring prominently in the awards for 2021 was that quite remarkable achiever from Ballymacelligott, Liam Dowling, who was not alone honoured as Public Trainer of the Year but whose brilliant greyhound, Ballymac Rule, was awarded the Dog of the Year trophy.

It was great, too, to see Dan Wren’s Steeple Rd Kate honoured as Bitch of the Year for 2021.

It should be pointed out that the track management provided the trophies for the Hall of Fame inductees and all the other awards were jointly sponsored by the Kerry Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association and the Tralee Track Supporters’ Club. A job well done by all, let it be said.

On the track itself on Friday night, none other than the aforementioned Patrick O’Connor won a 325 race for S0/ S1 class in a very hot 17.63 with the Wexford-owned Cormacs Jet. A good break from trap 4 was very important, but even more important was the way Cormacs Jet dealt with challenges from Send It Brandy and Loher Lee on his inside at the first bend and went on to score by three-quarters of a length from Noel O’Leary’s Loher Lee.

Over 525yds, there was a huge amount to like about the way Realism came through to win a 525 race for A2 class in 28.74 for Daniel O’Rahilly, a victory that brought back memories of the late Roger O’Rahilly, who will always be remembered for his great Irish Laurels victory with Knockeen Master in 1981.

There was also plenty to like about the victory of the Brendan Maunsell-trained Ardfert Harry in a 525 race for A1 class. Like Realism, he stopped the clock on 28.74, making maximum use of a trap 1 draw to score by a length from a worthy opponent in the James O’Regan-trained Chlas Act .

Other winners were: Kilmoyley Goalie, 29.64; Cape Sydney, 29.07; Gen Pop, 29.81; Millridge Blake, 28.99; Cappatigue, 18.00; Trowmedownsuntin, 29.28; Hawthorn Mary, 29.05.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Donal G O’Mahony is already well on his way to winning another Owner of the Year award at the Oakview venue and he recorded a sprint double at Saturday’s meeting with Millridge Jayden (17.97) and Millridge Mia (17.81).

Fastest over 525 yards, on 28.79, was Labana Sydney, owned by 1975 All-Ireland Kerry footballer, Batt O’Shea, while Eamon Dowling’s Killeacle Phelps showed up really well in winning first time out in 28.89, with the runner-up, the Jack Kennelly-trained Bolt You Sayin, also shaping up as a greyhound with a promising future.

Andrew Sheehy’s Benmore Bolt overcame an average enough break to brilliantly score over 325yds in 17.89, while the other winners were Melodys Power, 29.62; Get Set Go, 29.27; Headleys Becker, 29.89; Riverfield Rosie, 29.31; Annagar Rocky, 29.68.