Nod of approval for Tralee track as Patrick Guilfoyle trials trio of Irish Derby runners at KGS

Racing was cancelled at the Kingdom Stadium last Friday and Saturday because of dangerously high temperatures

THERE has been a lot of talk about the fact that Moneygall trainer, Patrick Guilfoyle, brought three of his strong Boylesports Derby contenders, Good Cody, Explosive Boy and Magical Kuba, for recent trials at Tralee Track.

The Derby, remember, starts in Shelbourne Park this Friday night and one would have thought that the Dublin venue would get strong preference over Tralee for such trials. In those circumstances, it would be hard to find a better advertisement for the Oakview venue than that accorded to it by Guilfoyle.

Good Cody, which recorded a phenomenal 27.83 in his 525 trial, is 14/1 to win the Derby, while Explosive Boy, which record another brilliant time of 27.91, is 16/1. Magical Kuba, which recorded 17.20 in a 325 trial, is 40/1.

Between the three of them, they have won prizemoney of €141,103 to date and who is to say that Guilfoyle won’t win the €125,000 at stake in the Derby with one of them.

********************

Hoodoo Brown is Dowling’s best bet for the Irish Derby

THERE are two 12/1 joint favourites for the Boylesports Derby, namely Ballinabola Ed and Coolavanny Hoffa, and, of course, Ballinabola Ed, which is trained by Pat Buckley, broke the Tralee 525 track record when clocking 28.03 on the night of the juvenile classic final last March (it was subsequently equalled on July 1 by another Pat Buckley runner, Tullig Raven – on his debut, let it be noted!).

The shortest of Liam Dowling’s runners, at 40/1, is Hoodoo Brown, which Liam jointly owns with Mossie O’Donnell, of Dingle.

Hopefully, come final night on Saturday, September 24,there will be a serious Kerry involvement, whether it be through owner, trainer or breeder.

********************

Racing cancelled because of very hot temperatures

THE welfare of greyhounds was very much at the heart of the decision by Greyhound Racing Ireland to cancel so many race meetings last week because of the intensely hot weather, including the programmes at Tralee Track on Friday and Saturday.

The semi-finals of the Rose of Tralee A4 525 Sweepstake were due to be run on Friday, but they were refixed for Tuesday night of this week. A real necessity that, bearing in mind that the final takes place this Saturday afternoon in a high profile scenario with the Rose of Tralee contestants in attendance.