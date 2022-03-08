No racing on St Patrick’s weekend as Kingdom Greyhound Stadium to get new sand surface

General Manager Declan Dowling at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, which will get a new sand surface next week to improve drainage at the Tralee venue

A NEW sand surface is to be laid at Tralee Track starting on Wednesday of next week. The job will be completed in time for the SIS meeting the following Tuesday and it means, of course, that there will be no race meetings on Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19.

“The whole purpose of the job is to improve the drainage and it’s going to be full steam ahead for the full week,” said Declan Dowling, Sales and Operations Manager at the Oakview venue.

Racing proceeds at the Oakview venue this Saturday night despite a clash with the Kerry versus Mayo NFL game in Austin Stack Park.

**********

THE Kerry cancer bus service is to benefit from Tom Pa O’Connor’s fund-raiser, along with University Hospital Kerry, University Hospital Cork and Milford Hospice. The quite remarkable sum of €128,000 was raised in total, with one individual contribution of €10,000.

It just shows what one man, with the right people behind him, can achieve and it also shows the generosity that is out there for the right kind of cause, with doggy people so magnificently supportive of one of their own. Take a bow, Tom Pa O’Connor, and everybody else involved in the fund-raising.

**********

THE great Ballymac Wild ran his last race behind Susie Sapphire at the quarter-final stage of the Easter Cup at Shelbourne Park. Injury has intervened and the decision to retire him comes just two years after he began his racing career by brilliantly winning the 2020 juvenile classic at the Oakview venue. Shane Dowling summed him well when he said that he was the dog of a lifetime. So he was.

**********

VILLA Green might have been the outsider of the field at 6/1 in the ninth race (A3 525), but he was the star of the show at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting by clocking 28.69 (.10 fast) in beating 2/1 favourite, Chaphers Puma, by two lengths.

Owned locally by one of the track’s strongest supporter, John Paul Collins, Villa Green was always controlling matters after a very impressive show of early pace from trap 4 and an interesting fact about him is that he has 28.64 on his card from, would you believe, an A5 race just under a year ago. It’s up to A1 class for him now.

Headleys Secreto completed a terrific four-timer in 29.35 for Nick E Cotter, of Knocknagoshel, who was so unfortunate recently to take a bad fall from a ladder.

The other winners and their estimated times were Shronedraugh Mat, 29.05; Knocknarea Blue, 29.06; Brackers Jersey, 29.40; Lissycasey Roy, 29.08; Ardfert Harry, 28.89; Devon Diamond, 29.51; Shelly I Said, 29.44; Seomra Oreo, 28.92.