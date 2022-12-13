No luck for bike racer Darragh Murphy in Australian season opener

Sydney-based Darragh Murphy was unable to capitalise on his 2021 season form in the opening round of the St George Motorcycle Club’s Summer Night Series in Australia.

Murphy, the brother of Irish Moto 400 class front-runner Andrew, took his first win in the final round of the 2021/22 Summer Night Series in Sydney last January. The result was enough for the Mountcollins rider to secure second place in the four-round 12-race series.

Murphy also won his class and took second overall in the Clubman Sprint Series, also organised by the St George Motorcycle Club, last September.

Hoping to carry on from where he left off at the end of last season the Honda CBR rider qualified third for the first race of the season on Saturday. However, he was involved in a first-lap crash and was unable to start his remaining two races of the weekend.

“He fell off on lap one of the first race and did some extensive damage to the bike, but he is okay,” said his brother Andrew. “It was a pity, but that is racing.”

Murphy’s next race is scheduled for this Saturday night at Eastern Creek Raceway in the western suburbs of Sydney.

He will race three more times in the New Year to conclude the 2022/23 Summer Nights season.