No Laurels for Dowling as Ballymac Fairone beaten into fourth in final

Curraheen Park in Cork where Ballymac Fairone's bid to win the Irish Laurels at the weekend came up short for trainer Liam Dowling

The Liam Dowling trained Ballymac Fairone, who went off the 9/4 joint favourite in the final of the Irish Laurels on Saturday night, enjoyed no luck at Curraheen Park as he was was beaten into fourth place.

Unfortunately for Dowling, Ballymac Fairone was unable to get the run that was required from trap 3 and he finished fourth behind the Thomas O’Donovan-trained One Time Only for a consolation prize of €2,750 – a long way removed from the €30,000 that went to the joint-owners of the winner, Paul Horig and John Woodford, of the Bahamas.

At any level, but especially in a classic final, you need to come smartly out of traps to enhance the prospects of victory. One Time Only did just that from trap 1 and, in producing a brilliant winning time of 28.17 (.10 fast), he beat Skywalker Barry by three and a half lengths, with five lengths back to Epic Hero.

Ballymac Fairone got nothing like the same break from trap 3, and, as a result, he found himself being held up at the opening bend. Very much to his credit, he was challenging for second place rounding the third bend, but he was badly denied at this point and, thus, his fourth placing.

His defeat was deflating for those Kerry-based greyhound supporters at the Greyhound Stadium in Tralee who watched the action in Cork unfold on the screens, but be sure that Ballymac Fairone will bounce back in future campaigns. He is too good to come to any other conclusion about him.