No Kerry winners at Rathkeale but O’Connor, Lavery and Best qualify for Clonmel elsewhere

James O'Connor

Unfortunately success eluded the Kerry owned entrants at the Rathkeale Coursing meeting last weekend, and while they featured prominently in all the major Stakes, the sole finalist from the county was Hello Bella who contested the deciding course of the Oaks Trial Stake.

Owned by John Quilter and trained by Ger Curtain in Listowel, Hello Bella was the 6/4 outsider going to slips for the final against Hows The Sisters (Crafty Gonzalo/ Meghans Diva).

