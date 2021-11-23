No Kerry winners at Rathkeale but O’Connor, Lavery and Best qualify for Clonmel elsewhere

Unfortunately success eluded the Kerry owned entrants at the Rathkeale Coursing meeting last weekend, and while they featured prominently in all the major Stakes, the sole finalist from the county was Hello Bella who contested the deciding course of the Oaks Trial Stake.

Owned by John Quilter and trained by Ger Curtain in Listowel, Hello Bella was the 6/4 outsider going to slips for the final against Hows The Sisters (Crafty Gonzalo/ Meghans Diva).

The latter, owned by Alison and Laura Quinn from Clarina, was fast away from slips and made the early running to lead by three lengths approaching the midpoint.

Throughout the Stake Hello Bella was doing all her running from halfway; however she failed to make a significant impression on the leader and went down by two lengths.

The big winner on the day was Galway handler Matthew Harte who claimed the feature of the weekend, the Limerick Cup, with Da Lantern (NewInn Wonder/ Breska Lantern) and also the 20/21 Oaks qualifier courtesy of Montpelier Queen (NewInn Wonder/ Jumeriah Glory).

Da Lantern, who lost out in the final of the John Prendiville Cup to Bedford Ben at Listowel on his last outing, was superb throughout the competition and was declared the winner following the withdrawal of kennel companion Poetic Justice from the deciding course. The points gained all but assure Da Lantern’s place in this seasons Champion Stakes.

Poetic Justice will go on to contest the 20/21 Oaks at the National meeting and on her weekend showing she is sure to be a major player.

Harte completed the double when Montpelier Queen ran out an emphatic winner of the 20/21 Oaks qualifier. The winner, a litter sister to Poetic Justice, is owned by Jimmy Buckley and enters the Classic market at 20/1. A stylish performer, she clocked consistently well throughout the Stake.

The Derby ticket was won in impressive fashion by Not Caught Tyson (Adios Alonso/ Aghadown Peaches). Trained by Moira Roche, daughter of the late Ned Roche who enjoyed huge success as an owner, the winner went took on litter brother Drive On Chubby in the deciding course of the Stake. Early pace proved decisive here and Not Caught Tyson had it in spades. The April puppy quickly raced into a 1 ½ length lead and nursed his advantage through to the opening turn.

Elsewhere, the famed Saleen kennels of Patrick O’Connor landed the Derby Trial Stake at Knockgraffon in south Tipperary with Express Razor (Drive On Smokey/ Following Lights). The victory was a real family affair with the winner being owned by Patrick’s mother Christina and bred by Kieran Culhane.

Tom ‘Pa’ O’Connor, who is currently recovering from a recent illness, took the opportunity to announce a major fundraising drive he is undertaking to support cancer facilities who have aided his recovery. More details of the fundraiser will be announced next week.

There was further Tarbert success as James Lavery booked his pass for the Lodge Gate in Clonmel as Please Laura (Adios Alonso/ Please Marry Me) proved best in the Oaks qualifier at Enniscorthy.

Ardfert handler Johnaton Best was also in the winner’s enclosure when Emigrant Rose (NewInn Wonder/ Cullane Ellen) claimed Oaks Trial Stake success at Macroom.

Finally, the action this weekend takes place in Ballinclogher as the Lixnaw Club host a bumper three-day meeting at their club grounds. The feature event of the weekend is the O’Carroll O’Connor Cup.