No joy for Kerry handballers at Golden Gloves Tournament in Belfast

There was no success for Kerry handballers at the prestigious Golden Gloves Tournament in Belfast last weekend. Regarded as one of the top competitions in Europe, the Belfast event attracts the leading handballers in Ireland over three days culminating in a series of high profile finals on Sunday.

Kerry was represented at the event by Glenbeigh players Jack O’Shea and Dominick Lynch. Due to his eighth place seeding on the Irish Handball Ranking List, Lynch automatically qualified for the last sixteen of the Senior Men’s Open competition, thereby avoiding the preliminary rounds of the tournament.

In his first game, Lynch took on the challenge of Tadhg O’Neill from Cork. This clash of the titans highlighted the century old rivalry that exists between these counties. Thanks to some stylish play, Lynch won both games 15-9 and 15-11 to advance to the quarter-finals. However, lady luck failed to smile on the Kerry player and in an exciting contest with Peter Funchion from Kilkenny he lost both games, 15-10 and 15-11.

In the Men’s Over 35 category, Jack O’Shea had a convincing quarter-final victory over James Greagan of Wicklow 15-4 and 15-5 to advance to the semi-finals where he played Tommy Hynes of Wexford. In a pulsating contest, where the result hung in the balance, Hynes edged past O’Shea to reach the final on a 15-11 and 15-13 score.

All-Ireland Inter Club

Glenbeigh Handball Club, the current Munster champions, will represent Kerry at the All-Ireland Inter Club semi-finals next Saturday. Their opponents in this prestigious competition will be the Leinster champions, Kells, who have won the All-Ireland title on ten occasions over the past fifteen years.

Glenbeigh won their last Munster title in 2018 but were defeated by Wicklow in the All-Ireland final. Over the past number of years All-Ireland Club glory has evaded the Mid Kerry club, which has suffered defeat on five different occasions. The final will also be played on Saturday.

Kerry One Wall Juvenile Championships

The Kerry One Wall Juvenile Championships take place on Sunday next in the Glenbeigh Sports Hall at the GAA Grounds. The action gets underway at 11am under the direction of John Joe Quirke of the promoting club.