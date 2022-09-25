No Irish Derby joy for Kerry runners but Liam Dowling collects €25,000 for second place finisher Ballymac Finn

Greyhounds about to leave traps for the start of the 2022 BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby Final at Shelbourne Park in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

THE winner’s purse of €125,000 eluded Kerry in the final of the Boylesports Irish Derby at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night, but Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Finn was only half a length behind the winner, the Jennifer O’Donnell-trained Born Warrior, and there was a very nice consolation prize of €25,000 for that.

Born Warrior, an 11/2 shot and a son of none other than Ballymac Best, brought his brilliant early pace into play from trap 5 and opened up a lead which Ballymac Finn (4/1) valiantly tried to pull back. The 7/4 favourite, Denis Murphy’s Callaway Pro Am, enjoyed no luck in running and finished fourth for a consolation prize of €7,500.

Liam Dowling was also involved in the final of the Michael Fortune Derby Consolation Sweepstake with Ballymac Ben and, at odds of 18/1, this fellow finished second to the Peter Cronin-trained Kildare for a consolation prize of €1,500.

Dowling was also second in the final of the Derby consolation with Hoodoo Browne, which he jointly owns with Mossie O’Donnell, of Dingle. The runner-up prize here was €400.

The Kerry focus now is on the RPGTV Juvenile Derby (winner, €20,000) which started in Shelbourne Park last Friday night and maybe, just maybe, this one will not elude us.

*************

BEARING in mind the success enjoyed by his late father, Donal Regan, including an Irish Derby with Joyful Tidings, it comes as no surprise that his son, Padraig, who has his kennels in Kilnoyley South and is married to Johnny Kelly’s daughter, Liz, is making his own sizeable mark as a greyhound trainer.

Indeed, Padraig was bringing his career wins to a hugely impressive total of 736 through the victory of Classy Trend at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting and it sweetened it nicely for him that Classy Trend, which is owned by Mrs Maureen Kiely, of Killarney, was clocking a fastest of the night 28.63 (.10 fast) when running away with the concluding 525 for A2 class.

The opening A1 525 was decisively won in 28.79 by Chris Houlihan’s Cashen Ubari, while the second race, an A3 525, saw Trevor O’Connell’s Roadstone Barney brilliantly defy his age of six years to win unchallenged in 28.86.

Other winners: Spruce Action, 29.04; Prime Contender, 28.88; Seomra Cyclone, 28.94; Ballyfidora Syd, 29.19; Ballyard Bruce, 29.36; Knocknaseed Kid, 29.17; Beginish Binka, 28.98.

*************

IT was quite something the way Noel O’Leary’s Loher Tiger ran on to be second to Benmore Bolt in a 325 race at the Oakview venue on Saturday night and he is going to command a lot of attention next time out, especially if it is over 525yds.