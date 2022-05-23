Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nagle hoping to raise over €15,000 for Recovery Haven and Fossa GAA with signed helmet at auction

Paul Nagle with the helmet signed by multiple rally champions and personalities that will go up for auction at the weekend to raise funds for Recovery Haven in Tralee and Fossa GAA Club Expand

Close

Paul Nagle with the helmet signed by multiple rally champions and personalities that will go up for auction at the weekend to raise funds for Recovery Haven in Tralee and Fossa GAA Club

Paul Nagle with the helmet signed by multiple rally champions and personalities that will go up for auction at the weekend to raise funds for Recovery Haven in Tralee and Fossa GAA Club

Paul Nagle with the helmet signed by multiple rally champions and personalities that will go up for auction at the weekend to raise funds for Recovery Haven in Tralee and Fossa GAA Club

kerryman

Sean Moriarty

World Rally Championship star Paul Nagle will auction a very special piece of WRC memorabilia for two local organisations this weekend, which is expected to raise in excess of €15,000.

One of the side events for the much-anticipated Déjà Vu Tralee Charity Road Run on Saturday is a charity auction, and Nagle has come up with a once-off idea that will raise funds for Recovery Haven in Tralee and Fossa GAA club in Killarney.

Privacy