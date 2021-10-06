Nagle and Breen sign two-year full-time WRC deal with M-Sport Ford

Waterford's Craig Breen, who along with Fossa's Paul Nagle, has signed for M-Sport Ford for the next two seasons

Waterford driver Craig Breen and his Kerry co-pilot Paul Nagle have been snapped up by M-Sport Ford to compete full-time in the World Rally Championship for the next two seasons in the new Puma Hybrid WRC car.

It marks Breen’s first full-time foray into the championship and marks Nagle’s first full-time return since he left Citroen along with Kris Meeke at the end of the 2018 season. Since 2019 the Fossa man has teamed up with Breen to contest WRC events with Hyundai motorsport on a part-time basis.

The pair shared a seat with Spanish driver Dani Sordo and managed to impress with a strong series of results that has seen Breen sit in sixth place in the WRC standings, having claimed a podium finish in each of their three outings.

To sign with M-Sport – which last won championships as recently as 2017 and 2018 with Sebastien Ogier – marks a major set up for Breen.

"I am so happy and proud to be joining the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team with Paul by my side,” said Breen.

“I have been working towards achieving a full-time seat in the World Rally Championship since I was a little boy, so this was an opportunity I just couldn’t turn down.

“It has been a long road for us in the World Rally Championship with many twists and turns, but we have now been given a golden ticket to drive for the most prestigious marque in motorsport and fight for the World Rally Championship.

“I love rallying, every nuance of the sport, but especially the history. To add my name to the list of drivers that have driven for Ford is a bit surreal, drivers like Ari Vatanen, Hannu Mikkola, Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz. To have my name etched in the history books besides these greats is a huge privilege.”

M-Sport boss Malcolm Wilson said that the consistency of Breen and Nagle’s performances in the i20 over the last couple of seasons was the key factor in their signing.

“His [Breen’s] performances this season have not gone unnoticed, delivering fantastic consistent results whilst only having a partial WRC programme,” Wilson said.

"We started discussions about the possibility of joining forces a number of months ago and I am very excited to be able to now officially announce that he will lead the team for the next two seasons.

“We have a fantastic car in the Puma and I have no doubt that Craig and the Puma will deliver success for the team in the coming seasons.”

Nagle and Breen’s previous team boss, Hyundai motorsport's Andrea Adamo, paid warm tribute to the pair on their departure from the Korean squad.

“They are two fully focused individuals and form a potent, professional partnership. They have always been there for us when we needed them, and we wish them all the best for the future,” he said.

Breen has already sampled the new Puma and will further test the car at a test in Spain later this month.