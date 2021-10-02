Nagle and Breen remain in the hunt at Rally Finland

Waterford driver Paul Nagle with his co-driver Paul Nagle on the Finnish stages Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick / Sportsfile

The Waterford / Kerry combination of Craig Breen and his co-pilot Paul Nagle from Fossa remain in contention at the Rally Finland despite dropping back from first spot overnight to third over the course of Saturday’s stages.

The Irish duo went into Saturday’s running on the super fast Finnish gravel stages leading the event following a dramatic conclusion to Friday's running when they overturned 1.5 seconds deficit to lead team mate Ott Tänak by 2.8 seconds after the day’s final stage, which played out in the dark of the Finnish forests.

The Hyundai 1-2, however, was overturned on Saturday with Toyota’s Elfyn Evans rising from third to claim the lead of the event following some blistering pace on Saturday morning.

Over the course of the day’s nine stages the title-challenging Welsh man opened out a 9.1 seconds lead over Tanak, who in turn overhauled Breen, with the Irish man a further ten seconds back.

With just four stages remaining in the event – and with the blistering pace shown by the Yaris on Saturday’s stages – Breen is up against it to claim his first WRC rally victory.

"When you have it in your hands and it starts to go away it's a little disappointing, but we have to be realistic,“ Breen told motorsport.com.

“I think to get that last one per cent is very, very difficult."

Rally Finland Top 3 after 15 stages

1. Evans / Martin (Toyota) 1:57:46.7

2. Tänak / Jarveoja (Hyundai) +9.1 seconds

3. Breen / Nagle (Hyundai) +19.5