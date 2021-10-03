Nagle and Breen deliver another WRC podium for Hyundai

The Waterford / Kerry pair of Craig Breen and Paul Nagle finished in third spot at the Rally Finland in the WRC this weekend Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick / Sportsfile

The Waterford/Kerry pairing of driver Craig Breen and co-driver Paul Nagle have delivered another podium for factory team Hyundai in the World Rally Championship.

The pair, who had been sitting in third spot over night at the Rally Finland, maintained their position over the course of Sunday’s four stages at the world’s fastest rally.

It was Breen and Nagle’s third podium finish with the Korean manufacturer in as many events, a remarkable rate of return in and of itself, doubly so when one considers that theirs is a part time role in the i20, which they share with Spain's Dani Sordo.

Over the course of Sunday’s stages the Déise man and his Kingdom co-pilot dropped back further from winner Elfyn Evans in his Toyota and from team mate Ott Tanak, but remained comfortably in the podium spot, which is the least the pair deserved having led the event after Friday’s night stage and into Saturday.

The result moves Breen up to sixth in the standings on 76 points with Nagle, also on 76 points, in sixth spot in the co-drivers championship. Their contribution has helped Hyundai in a comfortable second spot in the manufacturer rankings behind Toyota.

"Thanks everyone for the support this weekend. To see all the flags on the stages & in the service park meant so much to Paul & I! We finished up 3rd after a brilliant battle with Elfyn & Ott. Massive congrats to Elfyn & Scotty on the win!,” Breen wrote on twitter.

Rally Finland Top 3

1. Evans / Martin (Toyota) 2:19:13.7

2. Tänak / Jarveoja (Hyundai) +14.1

3. Breen / Nagle (Hyundai) +42.2