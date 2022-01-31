Kerry

Murphy secures first Australian superbike win and second place overall in series

Mountcollins rider hopes to upgrade his bike for next season

Darragh Murphy secured his first win in Australian Superbikes over the weekend Photo by Barry Cregg / Sportsfile Expand

kerryman

Seán Moriarty

Darragh Murphy is hoping to upgrade his 15-year-old Honda CBR 600 ahead of his next outing in Australia in May.

The Mountcollins rider took his first win of the St George Motorcycle Club’s Summer Night Series in Sydney last Friday night. The result was enough for Murphy to secure second place in the 12-race series.

