Murphy secures first Australian superbike win and second place overall in series

Darragh Murphy is hoping to upgrade his 15-year-old Honda CBR 600 ahead of his next outing in Australia in May.

The Mountcollins rider took his first win of the St George Motorcycle Club’s Summer Night Series in Sydney last Friday night. The result was enough for Murphy to secure second place in the 12-race series.

However, Friday’s races also marked his last event for a few months. He will take a break from the sport until May when he returns to race in the New South Wales Road Racing Club meeting on May 14 – also at Eastern Creek. In the meantime he hopes to upgrade the suspension and engine in his Honda.

“His 15-year-old Honda is way underpowered compared to the rest,” his father Martin explained.

“He needs about 20 to 25 more horsepower. It is a pity someone [professional teams] don’t pick up on what he is doing – he is just as fast as the Pros on a 15-year-old bike.”

The Honda CBR racer was in fourth place in the series coming into Friday night’s final three races.

The Summer Night series attracts several top Australian riders as they keep their hand in during the off-season. It takes place at Eastern Creek Raceway and runs from December to January over four nights and 12 races.

Neither championship leader Jack Passfield or third-placed Senna Agius entered the final three rounds – Australian and Spanish championship commitments took precedence on this occasion.

This left local Supersport ace Aidan Hayes, a in the Australian 600cc championship, as firm favourite for the title. He was in second place ahead of this weekend’s showdown.

Murphy, brother of Irish Supersport Championship frontrunner Andrew, took the fight to Hayes.

The pair finished first and second, respectively, in their opening two races, but Murphy got the better of his rival in the final race.

Hayes made a mistake in the opening lap and ended up off track. He was in 12th position when he re-joined the race but set about reeling in all before him and made it up the second overall with one lap to go.

Murphy kept his cool and was able to keep his professional rival at bay to record his first win of the season and secure second overall in the title race.

Hayes won the title while Passfield eventually finished third.