Munster title for Glenbeigh handballer Clodagh Quirke

Clodagh Quirke, the winner of the Munster Under-12 40x20 Singles Handball Championship in Clare on Sunday last. Photo by Con Dennehy

Clodagh Quirke, one of the brightest young sports stars in Kerry, has continued her phenomenal trail blazing success on the Irish handball scene with another great success at the weekend.

The young Glenbeigh player beat off stiff competition at two Munster venues to win the Munster under-12 40x20 Singles championship with a masterful display.

On Saturday in Ballydesmond she defeated Annie Grant from Clare on a 8-15 and 7-15 scoreline in the Munster semi-final.

The final, played in Clare on Sunday, saw the Mid Kerry player take on the highly fancied Tipperary player, Holly Joyce.

“Clodagh gave a breath-taking master class in direct handball in the final. She outclassed her opponent and had little trouble winning both games on a 15-5 and 15-8 scoreline,” said Jack O’Shea, PRO of the Kerry Handball Board. “She is a very talented and modest young player with a very bright future in the game. This Munster title is a huge boost for her and a step closer to a National title.”

It has been a phenomenal season to date for Quirke. In January Tyrone hosted ‘She’s Ace’, the prestigious All Ladies Handball championships. Attracting all the leading players in Ireland, it was 11-year old Clodagh Quirke who shot out the Northern lights with a phenomenal display of handball.

The talented Mid Kerry player returned home to Kerry following impressive victories in the Under-11 Singles championships and also added the Double title to add to her already impressive trophy cabinet.

Over two days she played, and won, 12 games in a variety of competitions.

Results

Munster 40x20 U-12 Singles Semi-final: Darragh O’Connor (Glenbeigh) was defeated by Tadgh O’Connor (Cork) 8-15 and 7-15

Munster 40x20 U-13 Singles Semi-final: Katlynn O’Connor (Glenbeigh) lost to Ellie Frost (Clare) 7-15 and 8-15

Munster 40x20 U-13 Singles Semi-final: Daniel O’Driscoll (Cork) defeated Aidan Sheehan (Glenbeigh) 14-15, 15-13 and 13-15

Fixtures

All Ireland 40x20 Senior Singles: Dominick Lynch (Glenbeigh) plays Sean Kerr (Tyrone) in the Last 16 on Sunday in Cavan.

All Ireland 40x20 Over 35 Semi-final: Jack O’Shea (Glenbeigh) will play Gavin Buggy (Wexford) in Glenbeigh on Wednesday at 7.30pm

All Ireland 40x20 Master A Semi-final: Dominick Lynch (Glenbeigh) will play David Hope (Offaly) in Glenbeigh on Saturday at 1pm