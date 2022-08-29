Munster Matchplay Qualifiers and County U-16 Matchplay down for Listowel and Deerpark

The Munster Adult Matchplays are making their return for the first time since 2019 with Listowel the venue for the Men’s Qualifiers on Saturday

This Saturday is set to be a big day of Matchplay for adult and under-16 players in the county as the Munster Matchplay Qualifiers (adult) and County U-16 Matchplay are down for decision.

The Munster Adult Matchplays are making their return for the first time since 2019 this year with Listowel the venue for the Men’s Qualifiers on Saturday with play getting underway from 9am. The senior players will be competing for eight spots in the finals which will be taking place in Bishopstown in Cork on the weekend of September 18. There are four Kerry spots on offer in the Intermediate grade as three Kerry Juniors will go forward to the finals this year.

Meanwhile, a highly successful under-16 season for the county’s players and clubs alike ends on Saturday in Deerpark with the County U-16 Matchplay Championships taking place from 9am. There are scheduled to be three events at the time of writing, namely Boys 8-12 and 13-15 as well as the Girls event, with full details being confirmed prior to tee-off.

All players will be guaranteed two matches on the day, and both events in Listowel and Deerpark will be dress code so all entrants are asked to note this.