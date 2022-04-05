Munster Cumann na mBunscol title for Glenbeigh handballers O’Shea and Quirke

Munster Cumann na mBunscol champions Clodagh Quirke and Ava O'Shea from Glenbeigh National and finalist Darragh Harkin from Scoil Realt na Mara at the Munster Cumann na mBunscol final.

Primary schools in Mid Kerry were top of the class this week following their phenomenal success at the Munster finals of Cumann na mBunscol Handball in Cork. Curraheen National School in Glenbeigh, Glenbeigh National School and Scoil Realta na Mara in Cromane were the Kerry representatives in the finals which attracted competitors from schools across Munster.

The highlight of the weekend activities in Mallow was the performance of the Kerry champions Ava O’Shea and Clodagh Quirke from Glenbeigh NS. In a highly competitive Under-13 Doubles contest, the Mid Kerry duo played superbly in the semi final when they outclassed the their Tipperary opponents, Luceyann Cleary and Saili O’Connor from Gaelscoil Nenagh.

“This result saw Glenbeigh qualify for the final where they were involved in a play off with Limerick, Clare and Cork which resulted in a Kerry and Clare final,” said John Joe Quirke, Glenbeigh coach. “In a keenly contested final comprising of two games, Quirke and O’Shea scored some inspirational points to run out impressive winners 20 points to 16.”

In the other highly contested games Dara Harkin (Cromane), in his first major competition, lost narrowly to Paul Williams (Tipperary) in the Under 11 competition.

Having won their Munster Under-13 semi-final defeating Cashel 11-4 and 11-7, Aidean Sheehan and Dara O’Connor (Glenbeigh NS) were defeated by Tonnagh from Clare 11-7 and 5-11 in a pulsating and hard fought final.

In the Girls Under 13 singles competition, Katelyn O’Connor (Curraheen NS) was defeated in two very close and exciting games by Saoirse Ryan (Tipperary) 7-11 and 11-10. Amy Brosnan from Ballydesmond was the overall winner in this competition.

Kerry was represented in the Boys Under-13 competition by Cormac Clifford (Glenbeigh NS). He bowed out of the competition following a defeat to Luke Slattery (Tipperary) 11-7 and 11-6.

Dawn Griffin (Curraheen NS) advanced to the Under-11 final following a well deserved victory in the semi-final where she defeated Katherine Grace (Tipperary) 10-11 and 11-3. In the final she was defeated by Anna Madden (Clare) 11-3 and 11-6. Curraheen players Dylan Doona and Dayle Clifford lost out to their Tipperary opponents 11-6 and 11-8 in the Under 11 semi-final.

Overall, it was a great display from the Mid Kerry schools despite some very talented and experienced opposition.

Elsewhere, Dominick Lynch and Jack O’Shea were defeated in the All Ireland 40x20 Senior Doubles championship in Cavan at the weekend. They lost out to Peter and Patrick Function from Kilkenny 8-21 and 19-21 in the All Ireland quarter final.

Meanwhile, next Sunday next in Wexford, Dominick Lynch and Jack O’Shea will contest the All-Ireland Over 35 A 40x20 semi-final will they take on Gavin Buggy and Paul Lambert from Wexford.