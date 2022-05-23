Multiple athletes qualify for National Schools Track and Field Championship finals

Noelle Dillon of Pres Listowel, right, who won silver in the Girls U16 Mile, with bronze medal winner Alanna Spillane of Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles, and gold medal winner Eve Dunphy of Abbey Community College, Waterford, at the Irish Life Health Munster Schools Track and Field Championships at Templemore AC, Tipperary. Photo by Sportsfile

Niamh O'Shea of Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, competing in the junior girls shot put during the Irish Life Health Munster Schools Track and Field Championships at Templemore AC Tipperary. Photo by Sportsfile

Dara Looney of St Brendans College, competing in the senior boys long jump during the Irish Life Health Munster Schools Track and Field Championships at Templemore AC in Tipperary. Photo by Sportsfile

The Irish Life Health Munster Schools Track and Field Championships took place in Templemore last Saturday with athletes from schools across Kerry vying for coveted places at the National schools finals on June 4. Mercy Mounthawk in Tralee was Kerry’s most successful school at the meeting.

Winners and qualifiers by school:

The greatest number of medals were brought home by pupils from Mercy Mounthawk in Tralee. Minor Girls: Destiny Lawal gold in 100m; Amanda Duyile silver in 75mH. Junior Girls: Niamh O’Shea gold in discus; Lucy Mulgrew bronze in long jump. Junior Boys; Bay Foley silver in long jump. Inter Boys: Ryne Yebanez silver in long jump; Cathal Murphy bronze in javelin. Senior Girls: Kirby Anne Ryan gold in discus and silver in shot; Ann O’Shea silver in discus; Rebecca Falvey bronze in 400m. Senior Boys: Tadgh Galvin silver in 400mH.

Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare had two bronze medal winners in the 1,500m steeplechase events Tommy Arthur in Intermediate Boys and Abbie Dunlop in Senior Girls. Eabha de Faoite won silver in the Senior Girls 3km walk.

Kieran Ó Catháin, from PS Chorca Dhuibhne, was a double medal winner for the school; taking gold in the Minor Boys shot with a CBP of 14.99m and winning bronze in the Minor Boys 100m.

Megan Lynch for Tarbert Comp won two bronze medals, in the Senior Girls 100m and 200m sprints while school mate Mollie O’Riordan won silver in the Inter Girls 300m hurdles.

There were also two medals for St Michael’s Listowel with Ronan Sheridan winning silver in Minor Boys long jump and Padraic McCarthy winning bronze in Senior Boys shot. Fionan Ryan, from Tralee CBS won bronze in the Junior Boys javelin.

Noelle Dillon from Pres Listowel was second in the U16 Girls mile. Oisin O’Leary from SP Sliabh Luchra was 2nd in the Junior Boys long jump.

Representing St Brendan’s College in Killarney were Oisin Lynch, silver in Inter 800m, Jason O’Reilly 3rd in Inter 400m, Darragh Looney gold in Senior triple jump and bronze in Senior long jump, Cian Lynch 2nd in Senior 400m and Sam Griffin bronze in Senior high jump.

4 x 100m relay medals were won by Mercy Mounthawk Tralee in Minor boys (bronze), Junior Boys (gold), Inter Girls (bronze) and Senior Girls (bronze). In the Senior boys relay St Brendan’s College won silver and PS Chorca Dhuibhne won bronze. The Senior Boys 4 x 400m relay was won by St Brendan’s College.

MEANWHILE, last Sunday saw some of the country’s top runners head to An Riocht for the Kingdom Come 10-miler and 5km road race. Olympian Mick Clohisey (Raheny Shamrock AC) was the overall winner of the the 10 miler in 50:47 followed by Derek Griffin in second place who crossed the line in 54:04 minutes and Declan Guina (West Limerick AC) third in a time of 54:42.

Niamh Clifford (Donore Harriers) was the first woman across the line in the 10 miler in a time of 01:05:52, second was Mary O’Shea (Gneevguilla AC) in 1:08:28 and An Riocht’s Cathrine O’Sullivan came third in a PB time of 1:09:24

Oisin Spillane (Tralee Harriers) won the 5km event in a time of 14:38, followed by Darren Coleman (Buttevant AC) in 17:02 mins and An Ríocht’s Trevor Dunne in a time of 17:43.

An Riocht filled all three podium spots in the women’s 5km race with Niamh O’Mahony first in a time of 17:23 followed by Niamh O’Sullivan in 9:05 and Siobhan Daly a close third in 19:24.