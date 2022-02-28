Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mullingarshuffle makes huge strides to be the fastest Juvenile Derby quarter-final winner

The field for the Greyhound and Petworld Juvenile Derby is down to twelve, with the English-owned Mullingarshuffle, trained in East Cork, clocking the best time in the quarter-finals Expand

Close

The field for the Greyhound and Petworld Juvenile Derby is down to twelve, with the English-owned Mullingarshuffle, trained in East Cork, clocking the best time in the quarter-finals

The field for the Greyhound and Petworld Juvenile Derby is down to twelve, with the English-owned Mullingarshuffle, trained in East Cork, clocking the best time in the quarter-finals

The field for the Greyhound and Petworld Juvenile Derby is down to twelve, with the English-owned Mullingarshuffle, trained in East Cork, clocking the best time in the quarter-finals

kerryman

John Barry

It was another great night’s racing at Tralee Track on Friday night and the field for the Greyhound and Petworld Juvenile Derby has now been reduced to twelve. The four quarter-finals provided winning times of 28.29, 28.31, 28.41 and 28.51, and it was the English-owned Mullingarshuffle, trained in East Cork by Denis Fitzgerald, that clocked the best time of 28.29.

Mullingar Shuffle was, would you believe, beaten by 14 lengths in the opening round (behind Coolavanny Shado) and to go from an estimated 29.18 to 28.29 shows the extent to which a novice greyhound (a very good one in this case, clearly) can improve from an initial run.

Privacy