Mullingarshuffle makes huge strides to be the fastest Juvenile Derby quarter-final winner

It was another great night’s racing at Tralee Track on Friday night and the field for the Greyhound and Petworld Juvenile Derby has now been reduced to twelve. The four quarter-finals provided winning times of 28.29, 28.31, 28.41 and 28.51, and it was the English-owned Mullingarshuffle, trained in East Cork by Denis Fitzgerald, that clocked the best time of 28.29.

Mullingar Shuffle was, would you believe, beaten by 14 lengths in the opening round (behind Coolavanny Shado) and to go from an estimated 29.18 to 28.29 shows the extent to which a novice greyhound (a very good one in this case, clearly) can improve from an initial run.

All twelve greyhounds still there are only in the learning stage and you wouldn’t dream of counting any of them out as the battle continues for the winner’s purse of €11,000.

Liam Dowling had the two behind Mullingarshuffle in Ballymac Kurtis and Ballymac Ben, and we all know what that man can do when the chips are down (Liam also jointly owns another semi-finalist, Hoodoo Brown, with Mossie O’Donnell, of Dingle).

Good trapping allied to early pace were absolutely crucial to all quarter-final victories, with Mullingarshuffle proving that in a big way from trap 5 in the first of them. He was always fully in control and won by three lengths from Ballymac Kurtis, with a further two lengths back to Ballymac Ben.

The second fastest time of 28.31 was produced in the third quarter-final by Da Bold Freddie and, as we said last week, it is a massive tribute to the Tralee event that connections of this fellow thought it worthwhile to target it from as far away as Tyrone

For sure, though, the value of Da Bold Freddie has sky-rocketed, as has been the case with others in the event. Indeed, the greyhound which clocked 28.18 in the opening round, the Clare-owned Coolavanny Shado, was subsequently sold for what is believed to be a figure in excess of €50,000. The new owners clearly have other things in mind for him and, to the disappointment of those in the big crowd at the Oakview venue last Friday night, he was withdrawn from the fourth quarter-final.

No question of withdrawing Da Bold Freddie, though, and he produced another brilliant performance from trap 2 in the third quarter-final to score by five and a half lengths from his main market rival, Droopys Edison, in 28.31, with a length back to Lenson On Ice.

In relation to the fastest first-round winner, Wi Can Dream (formerly, Magical Flyer), he was beaten into second place in the fourth quarter-final by the “Curley” O’Donovan-trained Coolavanny Hoffa, with the latter getting first run on him from trap 4 and beating him by a length in 28.41, with half a length back to Hoodoo Brown.

That 28.13 run by Wi Can Dream in the opening run does stand out, but, for sure, he will need to improve on his estimated time of 28.48 in round 2 to properly contend in a particularly hot second semi-final that includes Mullingarshuffle, Da Bold Freddie and Coolavanny Hoffa.

No mention yet of Mustang Jet, but this fellow showed up really well in winning the second quarter-final for Sean Bourke, of Clonmel, and Paul Horig, of the Bahamas. He is the perfect wide seed the way he keeps his line on the run to the opening bend and, and after getting the right kind of break from trap 6, he got himself into a winning position off the opening bend. He was three lengths in front rounding the third bend and he held off the challenge of Glengar Scholar coming home by three-quarters of a length in 28.51, with four and a half lengths back to Millridge Andy.

Mustang Jet might not have the time of the other quarter-final winners, but he could easily win the first semi-final this Friday night. Predicting the winner of the second semi-final is particularly difficult and we are going to see at least one of the leading quartet, Mullingar Shuffle, Da Bold Freddie, Coolavanny Hoffa and Wi Can Dream, eliminated. However, elimination or not, huge future careers beckon for these four and so many others in the event.

No matter what, we are going to have six outstanding finalists coming through, which will, of course, be only in keeping with all the great final fields we have seen since the first running of the classic in 2007. And isn’t it great that Racing Post Greyhound TV will be there to capture it all on Friday week.

The draw for the semi-finals is (trap order):

First semi-final: Droopys Edison, Glengar Scholar, Hoodoo Brown, Lenson On Ice (M), Millridge Andy (M), Mustang Jet (W).

Second semi-final: Da Bold Freddie, Ballymac Kurtis, Wi Can Dream, Coolavanna Hoffa (M), Mullingarshuffle (M), Ballymac Ben (W).