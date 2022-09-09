Muckross rower Niamh Coffey wins B final at European U-23 Rowing Championships

Muckross rower Niamh Coffey who won the B Final of the lightweight singles at the European U-23 Rowing Championships in Belgium

Muckross rower Niamh Coffey announced herself on the international stage last weekend after winning the B Final of the Lightweight Singles at the European Under-23 Rowing Championships.

Coffey’s victory in the B Final, at the Hazewinkel lake venue in the north of Belgium, sparked celebrations in Muckross Rowing Club where members were closely following proceedings as Coffey made her international rowing debut having been selected to row for Ireland just two weeks earlier during a final water trial. Her qualification was the culmination of years of dedicated training both on land and water and followed her participation in several rounds of trials over the past year.

On Saturday, Niamh made her mark in the first of three heats with an impressive win over scullers from Germany, Switzerland, Slovenia and Finland, which qualified her directly for the A/B semi-finals on Sunday morning with tough competition waiting from the competing heat races. In her semi-final, the Killarney woman was fourth behind Greece, Great Britain and Italy, who claimed the A final places, with Coffey progressing to the B final.

In the B final – for overall rankings from 7-12th place – Coffey, after an early move from her Slovenian counterpart, challenged strongly through the middle of the 2,000m race to claim the lead through the second half, and from there she powered to a winning margin of almost four seconds with Slovenia second and the Czech Republic third.

The B Final win and seventh place ranking in Europe is a tremendous result for the Kerry woman in her international debut and holds promise for further success in the years ahead.

In a sign of the high competitive standards required for qualification, the University of Limerick physiotherapy student was selected as the sole female representative for the prestigious competition, with just two male rowers also selected, Ciaran Purdy of Queens University Boat Club, and Ryan Spellman, a fellow UL student and rowing team mate of Niamh’s.

In 2021, Coffey caught the attention of the Irish rowing scene after winning four Irish Championship titles in one weekend. In a dazzling display, she won the Intermediate and Club grade single scull events while also teaming up with crewmates to win the Women’s Intermediate Double and Club Four titles.

This resulted in her eligibility to move to the Senior grade of Irish rowing for the 2022 season, and at the Irish Championships in July Niamh was part of the winning Women’s Senior Four for UL RC at the Championship regatta, a title won by her mother, Denise Casey, for Muckross in 2009.

Niamh is the daughter of Sean Coffey and Denise Casey, and she continues a strong and successful family tradition in the sport. In her selection for the Irish squad, she follows in the footsteps of her uncle Sean Casey, who rowed internationally for several years and competed in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Her Anita was an Irish champion rower at Junior 18 and Senior grade for Muckross.

Niamh’s mother Denise represented Ireland at the Home International Regatta and has a number of National Championship titles to her name. Her father Sean has coached several Muckross crews since the 1990s, with numerous successes on the national and international stage.