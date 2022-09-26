Moss O’Donnell celebrates his 90th birthday in typical fashion: in his corner at the greyhound track

Sweepstake action might have been part of the programme at the Oakview venue on Saturday night, but everything took second place to the track’s acknowledgment of the 90th birthday of its most passionate supporter, that great Blennerville doggy man, Moss O’Donnell.

Moss, who won a lot over the years with his greyhounds, has such a love of the doggy game that even when the track was closed to the public during the Covid pandemic he drove to the track in his tractor and listened to the race commentaries in the parking area. No other track in the country could possibly have a story to equal that.

The arrangement of tables on the ground floor might be a little changed these times, but everybody knows the place known as Moss O’Donnell’s Corner and, you know something, it wouldn’t be out of place to have his name inscribed on the wall there.

There was a tribute to him over the public address by Murt Murphy, who was doing the race commentaries, and it was quite something to hear that Moss’s association with the longtails goes back all of 78 years.

His relatives and friends were there in strength and those on the ground floor were treated to lovely fast food and slices of a delicious birthday cake.

It was, all told, a very fitting tribute to the man and it just so happens that another great doggy man, Thomas Brennan, of Lisselton, will be hitting the 90 mark next month. Thomas had a runner in the sixth race, Andys Choice, and, after winning first time out a few weeks ago, this fellow finished fourth behind Andrew Sheehy’s Benmore Bolt.

A salute from this column to both nonagenarians.

Saturday night’s programme was restricted to nine races and the most important of them was the final of an A5 525 sweepstake (winner, €475) which was won by Lauragh Syd, owned by Liam Jones, of Listowel. In yet another tribute to his sire, Droopys Sydney (the dam is Lauragh Shareta), Lauragh Syd headed the front-running Bossman Ninety rounding the third bend and went on to master him by six and a half lengths in 28.86 (.10 fast).

Two semi-finals of an A6 525 sweepstake were also decided and the winners were Lissycasey Mini, which scored by four and a half lengths in 29.33 for Jayne Donlon, of Kilmorna, Listowel, and Gloceroni, which short-headed Clounamon Cobra in 29.39 for local trainer, Pat McMahon, who had a double on the night (the other winner was Send It Flying, on 29.47).

The draw for the A6 525 final is (trap order): Loher Mabey, Gloceroni, Clounamon Cobra, Millroad Dash, Coors Lightening, Lissycasey Mini (W).

Other winners were West Kerry Rover, 18.16; Vale Lucky, 28.95; Benmore Bolt, 17.89; Nail It Johnny, 29.15; Gilbert Ted, 29.07. The going was .10 fast for all 525 races and .05 fast for the two 325 races.