Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Moss O’Donnell celebrates his 90th birthday in typical fashion: in his corner at the greyhound track

Moss O'Donnell, who was celebrating his 90th birthday at the Kingdom Greyhound Track on Friday night, with the legendary trainer Mick Reidy. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand

Close

Moss O'Donnell, who was celebrating his 90th birthday at the Kingdom Greyhound Track on Friday night, with the legendary trainer Mick Reidy. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

Moss O'Donnell, who was celebrating his 90th birthday at the Kingdom Greyhound Track on Friday night, with the legendary trainer Mick Reidy. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

Moss O'Donnell, who was celebrating his 90th birthday at the Kingdom Greyhound Track on Friday night, with the legendary trainer Mick Reidy. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

kerryman

John Barry

Sweepstake action might have been part of the programme at the Oakview venue on Saturday night, but everything took second place to the track’s acknowledgment of the 90th birthday of its most passionate supporter, that great Blennerville doggy man, Moss O’Donnell.

Moss, who won a lot over the years with his greyhounds, has such a love of the doggy game that even when the track was closed to the public during the Covid pandemic he drove to the track in his tractor and listened to the race commentaries in the parking area. No other track in the country could possibly have a story to equal that.

Privacy