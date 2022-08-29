Mixed fortunes for Kerry handballers in doubles contests

There was mixed luck for Kerry handball players at the weekend with Tipperary providing the opposition. On Saturday Dominick Lynch and Jack O’Shea from Glenbeigh played Declan Gleeson and Martin Macanery in the All Ireland 60x30 Senior Doubles last 16. Following excellent play for the Mid Kerry duo they brushed aside the opposition to record a 21-13 and 21-3 victory to advance to the latter stages of this highly competitive and prestigious competition.

Meanwhile, in Limerick there was disappointment for Glenbeigh sisters Clodagh and Maggie Quirke in the Munster Under-14 Doubles 60x30 final. Following a slow start the Kerry players lost the opening game 15-3. However, in the second game the Quirke’s showed the class that earned them National titles this year and were a little unlucky to be beaten by the minimum, 15-13.

Lynch contests another All-Ireland Final

Excitement is mounting in Kerry handball circles this week as Dominick Lynch from Glenbeigh, one of the top Irish handballers in the last decade, aims for his 35th All-Ireland medal. On Friday evening he will contest the All-Ireland 60x30 Silver Masters singles final in Limerick. His opponent is the highly fancied Carlow player, Ollie Ryan. The game has an 8pm start.