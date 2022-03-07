Kerry

Milltown’s Conway is tops for Kerry in Mayo Rally

kerryman

Seán Moriarty

Milltown co-driver Ger Conway was the best of the Kerry competitors on Sunday’s Mayo Rally.

The Claremorris-based event was the opening round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship, the Top Part West Coast Rally Championship, and the Sligo Pallets Border Rally Championship.

