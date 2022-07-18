Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 27.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Milltown’s Conway guides MacHale to season-best result in Clonmel

Kerry-Dublin duo finish in second spot overall in the Stonethrowers Rally in Clonmel as Amy Burke makes her debut

Milltown's Amy Burke, made her rally driving debut on Sunday's Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally in Clonmel. She and co-driver Damien Sheridan finished sixth in class Photo by Seán Moriarty Expand

Close

Milltown's Amy Burke, made her rally driving debut on Sunday's Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally in Clonmel. She and co-driver Damien Sheridan finished sixth in class Photo by Seán Moriarty

Milltown's Amy Burke, made her rally driving debut on Sunday's Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally in Clonmel. She and co-driver Damien Sheridan finished sixth in class Photo by Seán Moriarty

Milltown's Amy Burke, made her rally driving debut on Sunday's Tipperary Stonethrowers Rally in Clonmel. She and co-driver Damien Sheridan finished sixth in class Photo by Seán Moriarty

kerryman

Seán Moriarty

Milltown co-driver Ger Conway guided Gareth MacHale to his best result in his comeback season on Sunday’s Stonethrowers Rally in Clonmel.

Dubliner, MacHale, a former World Rally Championship driver, has not competed full-time in the sport since 2009. He made a return to the sport in June this year, but struggled to get on the pace of his rivals on events in Tyrone, Limerick and Donegal.

Privacy