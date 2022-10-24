Milltown student Aidan Sheehan wins Munster Colleges handball title

There were joyous celebrations at the Presentation Secondary School in Milltown this week following the phenomenal success of Aidan Sheehan at the Munster Colleges handball finals in Dungarvan last weekend.

Competing in the First Year 60x30 championships, 13-year-old Sheehan returned home a convincing winner having won his first Provincial title. Competing on a concrete floor for the first time, the Glenbeigh native quickly adopted to the conditions when he took on the challenge of Sean Daly from Scarriff Community School in the semi final.

“This competition was slightly different from other competitions I played in. The game lasted 20 minutes with the player on the highest score deemed the winner. It was played at a frantic pace and the key element was to ensure you retained the lead at all times,” Aidan said.

After a difficult and fast paced game, Sheehan secured the victory on a 15-10 scoreline. Having found his form on the concrete floor and the large 60x30 court, Sheehan had an impressive and comprehensive victory over Aidan Callaghan from St. Augustine’s College, Dungarvan in the final. He ran out a highly impressive winner scoring 31 points in 20 minutes while his opponent scored just eight points.

Sheehan has now added a highly valued Munster title to the Kerry Cumann na mBunscol Under-11 Doubles title he won with Glenbeigh National School in 2018 where he partnered Dara O’Connor. He also added the Kerry Juvenile Under-11 Doubles title, along with Liam O’Connor, to his list of achievements in 2018.

“I started playing handball when I was six-years-old and since then have been coached by John Joe Quirke, Christy Moriarty and Maura King. I am thrilled to have won the title for my school and follow in the footsteps on Tommy Quirke and Sean Quirke, both from Glenbeigh, who also played with Milltown and won the All Ireland Colleges Doubles title some years ago. My focus now is on the Al Ireland Colleges semi final in two weeks time and I will also take part in the Munster One Wall Under 14 championships in Killarney this weekend.”