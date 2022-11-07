Millstreet’s O’Mahony clan enjoy yet another success at McSweeney Bros sweepstake in Tralee

An attractive programme of racing at Tralee Track on Friday night featured the final of the McSweeney Bros Tarmacadam A4 500 Sweepstake (winner, €1,000) and victory rested with even-money favourite, Millridge Timmy, owned by Caoimhe Maria O’Mahony, of Millstreet, and trained by her father, Dónal G, who was bringing his career victories to a quite remarkable high of 695.

The best start was achieved from trap 3 by 7/4 second favourite, Steeple Rd Milan, but 6/1 outsider, Satellite Black, was the one in front into the opening bend from trap 2, However, Satellite Black badly lost her position rounding the second bend and Millridge Timmy, which was wearing the red sheet, was the one in front off that bend.

He proceeded to build up a lead of two and-a-half lengths by the third bend, over Steeple Rd Milan, and, although Dan Wren’s bitch looked threatening enough at this stage, there was to be no catching Millridge Timmy and he raced home a length and a half ahead of Steeple Rd Milan in 27.73 (.20 slow), with a head back to the locally-owned Wild Cailín Dubh.

The winning owner, Caoimhe Maria O’Mahony, is just 15 years old and she won the Rose Of Tralee Sweepstake in August of last year with Millridge Willow, which only managed to get into the final as a reserve because of the absence of one of the finalists, Cape Cloud.

Caoimhe Maria picked out Millridge Timmy as a very young pup from a March ’21 litter which Sign On Katie threw to Bickerton Boom and she has played her part big-time, along with her dad and other members of the O’Mahony family, in looking after him and preparing him for his racing career.

Friday night’s victory made it three wins from just four starts for Millridge Timmy and, very clearly, he will be winning sizeably more than the €1,340 in prizemoney he has accumulated to date.

However, Donal G O’Mahony admitted afterwards that he wasn’t all that confident as Friday night’s final unfolded. “To tell you the truth, I thought that he was in trouble for a while,” said Donal G. “It was great to see him come good the way he did.

“Caoimhe Maria is a lucky owner.”

Caoimhe Maria herself was delighted to be the recipient of a beautiful trophy and her description of Millridge Timmy was simply this: “He is a pure pet.”

Friday night’s programme also featured three first-round heats of the De Laval A3 570 Sweepstake (winner, €1,100) and the fastest winner, on 31.35 in heat 1, was Bouncy Bonza, owned by James Dennison, of Abbeyfeale (agent, K O’Dwyer).

This lady might have been without a win from five previous starts and she might have been a 4/1 outsider, but she won in pretty decisive fashion from a trap 5 draw, leading off the opening bend and staying firmly in control to the line where she had two and a half lengths to spare from 6/4 favourite, Russmur Shane, with three and a half lengths back to Lissycasey Harpa.

On 31.49 in heat 3 was Natural Bandit, jointly owned by Liam and Austin Fitzgerald, of Tralee. This wide seed was strong in the betting at 6/4, sharing favouritism with the Maurice O’Connor-trained Halfway Tiger, and it was quite impressive the way he came from off the pace to beat the wide-running Millridge Lily by a length and a half, with half a length back to the front-running At John Mikes.

Something was clearly amiss with Halfway Tiger as the race progressed and he trailed the field home.

The remaining first-round heat, the second, was won in 31.63 by Homestead Anna, owned by Dan Lynch, of Causeway. Turning for home, it looked as if the front-running Clounamon Comet wouldn’t be caught, but Homestead Anna, which was 2/1 joint favourite and ran from trap 2, most definitely appreciated the long run to the line and she got up very close home for a half-length victory over John J Healy’s bitch.

Four qualified from each of the three heats, leaving twelve going through to two very interesting semi-finals this Friday night.

The supporting programme saws the Chris Houlihan-trained Cashen Ubari run a blinder from trap 2 to win a hot open 525 by three-quarters of a length from Cape Legend in 28.79, while the John Kelliher-trained Spurge, which came into trap 5 as a reserve, gave a real exhibition of sprint tracking to score in 17.49.

By far the biggest winning margin of the night, ten lengths, was enjoyed in the opening novice 525 by the Sean Hunt-trained Jesceda Covid, which clocked 28.87, while the other winners were: Shift Angel Eye, 30.21; Sign On Misty, 18.05; Millrose Star, 29.53 (.20 slow).

There was no racing at Tralee Track on Saturday night.