Millstreet’s O’Mahony clan enjoy yet another success at McSweeney Bros sweepstake in Tralee

Millridge Timmy, owned by Caoimhe Maria O’Mahony and trained by her father Dónal G, justified its favourite’s tag

Centre of photo JJ Kelliher representing the Sponsor presents the winning trophy to winning owner Caoimhe O'Mahony after Millridge Timmy won the McSweeney Bros Tarmacadam Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included in photo from left are Kieran Casey (Racing/Mgr), Keeva and Jack Kelliher, Dónal G O'Mahony, Stephen O'Mahony and Declan Dowling (KGS.) Photo by Denis Walsh

John Barry

An attractive programme of racing at Tralee Track on Friday night featured the final of the McSweeney Bros Tarmacadam A4 500 Sweepstake (winner, €1,000) and victory rested with even-money favourite, Millridge Timmy, owned by Caoimhe Maria O’Mahony, of Millstreet, and trained by her father, Dónal G, who was bringing his career victories to a quite remarkable high of 695.

The best start was achieved from trap 3 by 7/4 second favourite, Steeple Rd Milan, but 6/1 outsider, Satellite Black, was the one in front into the opening bend from trap 2, However, Satellite Black badly lost her position rounding the second bend and Millridge Timmy, which was wearing the red sheet, was the one in front off that bend.

