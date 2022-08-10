Millstreet’s Dónal G O’Mahony scores an unlikely treble at KGS

Trebels for the same connections don’t happen too often, but the Tuesday SIS meeting has provided two of them in succession at the Oakview venue. Last week we highlighted the 74/1 treble achieved by Lixnaw’s John Gleeson and this week we are putting the spotlight on a treble achieved by that winning machine from Millstreet, Donal G O’Mahony.

Millridge Luna (29.16), Millridge Jock (29.00) and Millridge Leya (29.30) were O’Mahony’s three winners, at odds of 3/1, 6/4 and 6/4, respectively, and the man was bringing his total of career victories to a quite outstanding 674.

It was by just a short head that Millridge Leya completed the treble in the last of ten races, but a short head is as good as twenty lengths when the money is down – and the money was down!

Other winners: Outback Annie, 29.82; Coom Ruadh, 29.03; Miss Fake News, 29.34; Lissycasey Roy, 28.87; Send It Rita, 29.50; Get Set Go, 28.94; Kilcurra Abbey, 30.22.

We knew that Bobsleigh Dream was something very special when she broke the 570yds record by clocking 30.40 on the night of the juvenile classic final back in March, beating none other than Explosive Boy by six lengths, and she brilliantly justified even-money favouritism when winning the final of the Tipperary Cup (winner, €8,000) at Thurles on Saturday night for Gneeveguilla owner, Willie Joe Murphy, and trainer, Pat Buckley.

It was, in fact, a Kerry 1-2-3, with Russmur Pat finishing second for owner, Jeremiah Murphy, of Shinnagh, Rathmore, and trainer, James O’Regan, and Seomra Nate finishing third for owner, Patrick J O’Connell, of Castleisland, and trainer, Chris Houlihan. The winning time was 28.75 (.20 slow) and Bobsleigh Dream was the even-money favourite.

Altogether, €12,225 came Kerry’s way through the 1-2-3 and it would have been sweeter still if Chris Houlihan and Jeremiah Murphy had won supporting races with Cashen Dolphin and Russmur Fantasy. They finished third and fourth, respectively.

Pleny of Kerry-owned greyhounds were in action elsewhere on Saturday night and, in fact, three of them won at Shelbourne Park -- Coolboy Rusty (28.66), Velasco (28.36) and Callaway Masters (30.84 for 570yds), the latter two trained by Owen McKenna and Coolboy Rusty trained by Graham Holland.

The annual general meeting of the Kerry Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association is being held on Wednesday, September 28, at Tralee Track. The starting time is 8 o’clock and highly efficient secretary, Theresa Holohan, is making sure of good notice to members.