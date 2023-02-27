Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Michael J O’Donovan’s Ryhope Beach looks class of the field in Tralee Juvenile Classic

The €11,000 to the winner event never fails to attract top quality runners

Second from right Kieran Casey (Racing/Mgr) presents the winning trophy to the winning Owners Bernie and Basil Holian after Flying sparks won the R.C.E.T.S. Novice Sprint Stakes Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included in photo on the left is Michael O'Dwyer and Mark O'Donovan Photo by Denis Walsh Expand

Close

Second from right Kieran Casey (Racing/Mgr) presents the winning trophy to the winning Owners Bernie and Basil Holian after Flying sparks won the R.C.E.T.S. Novice Sprint Stakes Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included in photo on the left is Michael O'Dwyer and Mark O'Donovan Photo by Denis Walsh

Second from right Kieran Casey (Racing/Mgr) presents the winning trophy to the winning Owners Bernie and Basil Holian after Flying sparks won the R.C.E.T.S. Novice Sprint Stakes Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included in photo on the left is Michael O'Dwyer and Mark O'Donovan Photo by Denis Walsh

Second from right Kieran Casey (Racing/Mgr) presents the winning trophy to the winning Owners Bernie and Basil Holian after Flying sparks won the R.C.E.T.S. Novice Sprint Stakes Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Included in photo on the left is Michael O'Dwyer and Mark O'Donovan Photo by Denis Walsh

kerryman

John Barry

It is quite something the way doggy enthusiasts from many parts of the country are flocking to Tralee Track for the Greyhound and Petworld Juvenile Classic (winner, €11,000) and it can be taken for granted that many of the greyhounds proving themselves so well in the event will be shooting for much bigger things down the line, as has been the case with every juvenile classic since the event was first run in 2007.

This applies in particular, one would imagine, to Ryhope Beach, which Michael J O’Donovan trains in Tipperary Town for Alison Bandurak, of Wolverhampton. This May ’21 son of Droopys Sydney and Calzaghe Jan was hugely impressive in winning his first-round heat of the classic in a sizzling 28.12 and he followed up by winning in exactly the same time in heat 4 of the second round last Friday night.

Privacy