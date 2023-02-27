Michael J O’Donovan’s Ryhope Beach looks class of the field in Tralee Juvenile Classic

It is quite something the way doggy enthusiasts from many parts of the country are flocking to Tralee Track for the Greyhound and Petworld Juvenile Classic (winner, €11,000) and it can be taken for granted that many of the greyhounds proving themselves so well in the event will be shooting for much bigger things down the line, as has been the case with every juvenile classic since the event was first run in 2007.

This applies in particular, one would imagine, to Ryhope Beach, which Michael J O’Donovan trains in Tipperary Town for Alison Bandurak, of Wolverhampton. This May ’21 son of Droopys Sydney and Calzaghe Jan was hugely impressive in winning his first-round heat of the classic in a sizzling 28.12 and he followed up by winning in exactly the same time in heat 4 of the second round last Friday night.

Class personified there and, while other very good times of 28.34, 28.32 and 28.42 were recorded by the winners of the other three second-round heats, there is little doubt that Ryhope Beach has become the one to beat facing into the semi-finals this Friday night.

Trap 4 used to be the coffin box at the Oakview venue such was the trouble and bad luck attached to it, but all that has changed and, indeed, Ryhope Beach has produced his two winning times of 28.12 from trap 4. He has done it by absolutely flying to the opening bend and dictating things from the start and he has to be strongly fancied to win again from trap 3 in the first semi-final.

Yes, another unbeaten semi-finalist, the Pat Buckley-trained Terezas Mendoza, with a second-round time of 28.34 to her credit (from trap 4 as well), is favourably housed inside him in trap 1, and Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Walt, which equalled the 28.12 by Ryhope Beach in the opening round, is in trap 5, but it is very difficult to envisage defeat for “Curley” O’Donovan’s charge and, indeed, he looks the most likely outright winner at this stage.

Ryhope Beach was very strongly opposed in the betting market last Friday night by the Patrick Guilfoyle-trained Good Maestro, a first-round winner in 28.27, and both actually shared favouritism at even-money.

However, Ryhope Beach raced home a very decisive seven lengths ahead of Good Maestro, though it has to be said that Good Maestro was held up severely enough rounding the opening bend and could still be a very big factor in the event.

In third place behind them, nine lengths adrift of Good Maestro, was Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Shark, but Dowling won two of the other second-round heats with Ballymac Marino and De Lahdedah and very clearly commands a very strong hand in the event. Nothing, as we all know, is beyond this man.

Ballymac Marino, which was 7/4 favourite, dominated from trap 1 in heat 2 to the extent that he had five and-a-half lengths to spare at the line from 12/1 outsider, Dromana Boy, in 28.32, with a further three and-a-half lengths back to Saleen Ollie.

De Lahdedah, which was even shorter in the betting at 5/4, also ran from trap 1 in heat 3 and a winning time of 28.42 saw him win by exactly the same winning margin as Ballymac Marino, with a further length back to Hot Magic.

Altogether, Dowling will have four running for him in Friday’s semi-finals, though the best fancied of the lot of them, Ballymac Walt, was beaten into third place in heat 1 behind the Pat Buckley-trained Terezas Mendoza, with another Buckley runner, Ower Mystery, a length and a half behind Terezas Mendoza and half a length ahead of Ballymac Walt.

Terezas Mendoza and Ballymac Walt were actually together on the back straight before Buckley’s charge took control by the third bend and stopped the clock on 28.34.

So, the field has been reduced to twelve and, whether Ryhope Beach justifies my confidence in him or not, two marvellous semi-finals are in prospect this Friday night. The draw for them is (trap order):

First semi-final: Tereza Mendoza, Ower Mystery, Ryhope Beach, Dromana Boy, Ballymac Walt, Music Glideaway (M). Second semi-final: Saleen Ollie, Ballymac Marino, De Lahdedah, Ballymac Shark, Good Maestro (M), Hot Magic (M).

Backing up the second-round heats of the juvenile classic was the final of a really good novice 2/3 325 sweepstake (winner, €775) and none other than trainer “Curley” O’Donovan supplied the winner in even-money favourite, Flying Sparks (trap 3), which fairly flew to the opening bend, as he did in the two qualifying rounds, and beat 20/1 outsider, Nocturnal Mutti, by three and a half lengths in 17.60.

The night ended with a very hot open 525 and this was won in 28.61 by Ballymac Scottie, which trainer Jack Kennelly jointly owns with Padraig Bunyan, of London. A rank outsider at 10/1, Ballymac Scottie won by four lengths from another rank outsider, Bulletfromagun (8/1), with last year’s juvenile classic winner, Wi Can Dream (formerly Magical Flyer) a very disappointing fifth after being sent off the 4/6 favourite.

Other winners: Conaicview Flojo, 29.14; Callaway Doug, 28.77; Send It Gems, 29.23; Fermoyle Fury, 28.81; Oak Bank, 29.01.