Mercy Mounthawk boys net All-Ireland U-16 ‘A’ basketball title

Mercy Mounthawk captain Ryne Ybanez lifts the cup as he celebrates with teammates after their side's victory in the Pinergy Basketball Ireland U-16 A Boys Schools Cup Final against Malahide Community College at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin. Photo by Sportsfile

All-Ireland Schools U16 ‘A’ Boys Basketball Cup Final

Mercy Mounthawk 55

Malahide Community School 39

Mercy Mounthawk claimed the U16 ‘A’ Boys title at the Pinergy All-Ireland Schools Cup finals this afternoon after a 55-39 win over Malahide Community School at the National Basketball Arena. Paddy Lane picked up the MVP after his 21 point performance, while Thomas Kennedy also caught the eye with an impressive 27 points for the victors.

Malahide CS started brightest and led 10-5 at the end of the opening quarter. It was a close affair in the second and level at 26 apiece going into the final minute of the second quarter, but four quick points, including a layup by Lane, in the dying seconds of the half made it 30-26 at the break to Mercy Mounthawk. Lane registering 12 points by then, while Kennedy had 14. For Malahide Sean Morgan had a strong half, with 12 points.

Mercy Mounthawk led 40-28 midway through the third quarter, but a six point run from Malahide Community School saw them reduce the deficit to six, at 40-34, to force Mercy Mounthawk to call a timeout. A lovely three from Thomas Kennedy in the final minute of the quarter extended the Kerry side’s advantage to nine, 43-34 and that’s how it would stay going into the final quarter.

A layup from Ewan Dodds made it 45-39 with two and a half minutes gone in the final quarter, as Malahide looked to close up the gap. But thirty seconds later a big three from Kennedy extended the Kerry side’s lead to nine once more, 48-39.

After a few scoreless minutes Kennedy, again, came up trumps from the three point line, followed shortly afterwards by a Lane layup to make it 53-39 with 1’01 left on the clock, prompting a timeout call from Malahide Community School. But there was to be no dramatic comeback from the north county Dublin school, a driving lay-up from Kennedy added further gloss to the scoreline, as Mercy Mounthawk completed a 55-39 victory.

Top scorers

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee: Thomas Kennedy (27), Paddy Lane (21), Ryne Ibanez (6)

Malahide Community School: Sean Morgan (12), Ewan Dodds (8), Andrew Moffet (8)

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee: Thomas Kennedy, Jake O’Carroll, Tom Long, Daniel Kirby, Sam Fitzgerald, Ben Murphy, Ryne Ybanez, Michael O’Connor, Paddy Lane, Tadhg Moran, Michael Savage, Sean Heaslip, Conor Galvin, Kevin O’Donoghue, Jamie Carroll Keane

Malahide Community School: Rory Flannerey, Jack Collins, Alan Donaghy, Ewan Dodds, Yann Kapetangianns, Jack Brady, Lucas Keely, Cormac O’Brien, Andrew Moffet, Sean Morgan, Aaron Doyle.