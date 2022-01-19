Mercy Mounthawk and brilliant Bowler leave it all on the line as All-Ireland U-19 basketball title eludes Tralee school

All-Ireland Schools U19 ‘A’ Boys Basketball Cup Final

St Malachy’s Belfast 54

Mercy Mounthawk 53

Mercy Mounthawk’s Under-19 team came agonisingly short of emulating what their Under-16 team had done couple of hours earlier, when they lost their School Cup final in dramatic fashion to St. Malachy’s from Belfast.

Daniel Bowler, who had been brilliant throughout the game, drew a foul for the Tralee school as the clock ran out and had two free throws to win it for Mercy Mounthawk, only for neither to land, handing Adrian Fulton’s side a dramatic one-point win in this afternoon’s All-Ireland U19 A Schools Cup final in a thrilling encounter at the National Basketball Arena.

For St. Malachy’s, Ryan Calo notched 16 points on the way to claiming the MVP, while Jake McCotter top scored for the victors, on 17 points. Bowler was Mercy Mounthawk’s top scorer on 15 points, while Donal O’Sullivan and Eddie Sheehy finished with 13 each.

The first half was played with a high tempo, O’Sullivan’s physical presence was causing problems for St. Malachy’s and his second basket had Mercy Mounthawk 7-6 up three and a half minutes in. A big three from Roan Grattan with 2’45 to go made it 13-8 to the Tralee side. Two McCotter layups saw St. Malachy’s trail 13-12 just before the minute mark. But a couple of free throws made it 16-12 to Mercy Mounthawk at the end of the first quarter.

But St. Malachy’s got themselves in front, 19-16, with two and a half minutes gone in the second quarter, thanks to a three pointer from Ryan Calo. Sheehy helped Mercy Mounthawk get level at 24 apiece, however a nice step back three from Michael Donnelly with a little over three minutes go to in the quarter had Malachy’s back in front by three, 27-24. It would be 31-28 at half-time to St Malachy’s.

A little over two minutes into the third Mercy Mounthawk reduced the deficit to a point, 35-34, thanks to an O’Sullivan layup. A big three by Luke Donnelly saw Malachy’s stretch their advantage to four, 40-36, with three minutes gone. And they went eight points up thanks to Ryan Calo, who downed his basket from deep behind the three point line, to make it 47-39 with a minute and a half to go in the quarter. It would be 49-41 going into the final quarter, as the sides exchanged baskets in the final minute of the third.

Mercy Mounthawk got themselves within three points by the midway point of the fourth, when Paddy Lane converted one of his two free throws, to trail 51-48.

The influential Bowler converted his own rebound to make it 51-51 with 1’01 left. McCotter re-established a two point lead for St. Malachy’s with 45 seconds to go, but a Bowler layup with 32.6 seconds on the clock made it 53-53 and the forward had a free throw to give them the lead, but he failed to convert.

Down the play went to the other end of the court and Ryan Calo drew a foul with 16.2 seconds left, he converted one of his free throws to make it 54-53. Mercy Mounthawk still had time, a foul was called on Bowler in the final play before the clock ran out, but he failed with his two free throws, as Malachy’s clung on.

Top scorers

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee: Daniel Bowler (15), Donal O’Sullivan (13), Eddie Sheehy (13)

St. Malachy’s Belfast: Jake McCotter (17), Ryan Calo (16), Michael Donnelly (9)

Mercy Mounthawk Tralee: Coran Hughes, Eddie Sheehy, John Feely, Oisin McGibney, Jack Dakassia, Evan Boyle, Tomas Kennedy, Roan Grattan, Paddy Lane, Daniel Bowler, Donal O’Sullivan, Darragh O’Connor, Steven Barret, Diarmuid Kelly, Georoid O’Connor, Cian Mason.

St. Malachy’s Belfast: Daire O’Hare, Luke Donnelly, Fionn Kennedy, Conall McGirr, Jake McCotter, Michael Donnelly, Jake Calo, Saul Sherlock, Paddy Doran, Ryan Calo, Aiden Benson-Gough