Medal haul for Juvenile, Junior and Masters athletes at Munster Indoor Championships

After a two-year absence juvenile athletics returned to the indoor stadium in Nenagh where the first rounds of Munster Championships were held over the weekend. First up were the 14 to 16 age group, with Kerry sending several athletes to test their early season training in the hopes of making national qualification.

Medal winners on Saturday were: U-15 Girls, Meabh O’Connor (An Riocht) was 2nd in the 800m while Tally Collins (Lios Tuathail) was 3rd in the Long Jump. In the Boys U-15 Kieran Keane (An Riocht) took gold in the Shot Putt and Eoin Malik (St. Brendan’s) was 3rd in the Long jump.

In the U-16 age group, Mollie O’Riordan (Lios Tuathai) was 3rd in the 800m, Darragh Tomkins (Gneeveguilla) took the title in the Shot Put and David Lane (An Riocht) was 2nd in the 200m.

Sunday saw the Junior, U-23, Senior and Masters descend on Nenagh where many personal best performances were achieved. Medals were awarded to the following, with full results available on the Munster athletics website.

Junior medal winners: Gold – Padraic McCarthy (Lios Tuathail) WFD and he also won silver in the Shot. The 4x200m relay title went to Killarney Valley with Conor Gammell, Dara Looney, Jason Lee and Karl McCarthy making up the team. Silver – Sam Griffin (Killarney Valley) High Jump, Kevin O’Callaghan (Killarney Valley) WFD and also bronze in Shot, Rian Kennedy O’Sullivan (St. Brendan’s) 3,000m. Bronze – Megan Lynch (Lios Tuathail) 60m, Jack Greaney (An Riocht) 400m, Hazel Murphy (An Riocht) 1500m, Jack O’Leary (Gneeveguilla) 1500m, Conor Gammel (Killarney Valley) 200m, Kevin O’Callaghan (Killarney Valley) shot and 2nd in WFD.

At U-23 level Diana Neagle (An Riocht) was the only U-23 medal winner, taking gold in the 400m.

Sarah Leahy (Killarney Valley) continued her success of late when she took double gold in the Senior Women’s 60m and 200m. Team mate Conor Gammel was 3rd in the 200m.

Sunday saw the county’s masters athletes take to the track and field. Donal Crowley, one of Tralee Harriers golden oldies, made a return to Nenagh following a few years nursing injuries and earned himself a gold in the O70s 200m and a silver medal 400m. His team mate Sheila King had a hat trick of gold in the O50 60m, 200m and 400m.

Patrick Murphy (Castleisland) and David Kissane (St Brendan’s) took gold in their respective walking races. Vincent White (Kenmare) and Ursula Barrett (St Brendan’s) both took gold in their respective O45 Long Jump competitions with Ursula earning herself a Munster record leap of 4.61m in the process.

David Kissane and Martin Butler both St Brendan’s were 2nd and 3rd in the O65 Shot while team mates David Butler took 1st O40 and Stephen Wallace was 2nd O45. Martin followed his shot medal with a win in the WFD, with David and Stephen taking gold and silver in their WFDs. Eileen O’Riordan (Gneeveguilla) was 2nd in O50 WFD.

Meanwhile, back home in the Kingdom, Killarney Valley held their innovative Children’s Athletics Match between themselves and St Brendan's AC. This meet involved a small number of events for children U-9 to U-14 where points are awarded for placings and the club with the most points gains a trophy sponsored by Ahern’s BMW. Killarney Valley were victorious on the day with a 383 to 365 win. They have several other matches booked in and if you want your club involved contact Killarney Valley through their Facebook page for details.

Next weekend see several Junior to Masters athletes heading to Dublin to take part in the AAI Indoor Games as well as the second day of the Munster U-14 to U-16 Indoors in Nenagh, wishing them all the best of luck.