MCC’s batting too strong for Kerry selection as sides renew their annual challenge in The Spa

The Kerry Invitational team that played MCC in their annual challenge match in The Oyster Oval last Wednesday

The M.C.C. visited Kerry for the fourth time last Wednesday in what has become an annual event since they visited for the official opening of the Oyster Oval at Spa in May 2017. Over the last two years, of course, such visits were stymied by the Covid pandemic.

The club at Spa was honoured to have the President of Cricket Ireland for 2022 in attendance. David Griffin, long since settled in Cork, had two terms as President of the Munster Cricket Union in 1999-2001 and 2014-15, and became chairperson of Munster Cricket from 2016 until 2021. Alongside him was no less a V.I.P than Warren Deutrom, C.E.O of Cricket Ireland. Deutrom is the man who oversaw Cricket Ireland’s transition from the giant-slayers who shocked the cricket world in 2007 by beating Pakistan, to the attainment of Test Cricket status in 2017.

Jack Tector (former captain of Ireland U19s) and Fion Hand (currently plying his trade with the Munster Reds) were among the high profile players in the MCC squad.

On their fourth visit MCC notched up their first win at Spa, a Kerry win in 2017, and two subsequent draws being the previous results. On this occasion, the visitors’ batting was simply too strong for the home side, racking up 208 off their full 40 overs. In unseasonably cold conditions, the Kerry batters never warmed to their task, and were briskly dismissed in 20 overs for an unimpressive 90 runs.

Jack Tector top scored with 46 for the visitors, while opener D Tucker made an excellent contribution of 42. Yaqoob Ali was the pick of the Kerry bowlers, bagging two wickets for just 10 runs off his 5 overs. In the reply. Kerry wickets were distributed widely across the MCC bowling line-up, J Reade did best finishing with tidy figures, 5-1-14-3.

MCC: 208 for 9, beat a County Kerry C.C. XI: 90 a.o., by 118 runs.

Munster Junior T20 Cup Round Robin in The Spa

Match 1: Kerry 2nd XI: 120 for 6 beat Nenagh 1st XI: 88 a.o., by 32 runs.

Match 2: Nenagh 1st XI: 91 for 9 lost to Limerick 2nd XI: 92 for 5, by 5 wickets.

Match 3: Kerry 2nd XI: 182 for 5 beat Limerick 2nd XI: 121 for 9, by 61 runs.

Khurram Iqbal was the star of the show in the last match of the day slamming a superb 105 including six 4s and no less than eight 6s. Scintillating stuff! Kerry 2 progress to the next round where winning one of their two matches might well be enough to secure a place in Finals Day.

Munster Premier Division in Adare

Kerry 1st XI: 250 a.o. beat Limerick 159 a.o., by 91 runs.

Munster Division 2 T20 League in Crokers Oval, Limerick

Limerick Blasters 2nd XI: 204 for 4 beat Kerry 3rd XI: 181 for 5, by 33 runs.

Munster Division 4 T20 League in The Spa

County Clare 2nd XI: 198 for 6, beat Kerry 4th XI: 124 for 5, by 74 runs.