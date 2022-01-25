Maurice O’Connor-trained Melodys Vim clocks sensational time in A5 525 semi-final

THERE will be no more early starts to the weekend meetings at the Oakview venue, because of the relaxation of Covid restrictions, and those who attended last Saturday evening’s meeting bore witness to a quite sensational run of 28.37 (28.47 on going rated .10 slow) by the Maurice O’Connor-trained Melodys Vim in the second semi-final of an A5 525 sweepstake (winner, €500).

Melodys Vim, which is by Droopys Buick out of Melodys Shiny, and is owned by Paddy Collins from Ballylongford, was sent off the 4/5 favourite (from even-money) by Patsy Browne, and he set himself up for victory with a flawless start from trap 3.

Beaten into third place in his only two runs before this, including a sprint at Tralee when he was 1/2 favourite, he absolutely annihilated the opposition on this occasion once claiming the early lead, to such an extent that he finished thirteen lengths in front of the Abbeyfeale-owned Shelly I Said, with a further two lengths back to Conaicview Mars.

You just don’t expect an A5 class greyhound to be clocking 28.37 and Melodys Vim is not alone a near certainty to win the final this Saturday night, he also has a very big price tag attached to himself.

In ordinary circumstances for an A5 sweepstake, there would be plenty to admire about the winning run of 29.12 in the first semi-final by Seomra Sting, owned by PJ O’Connell, of Castleisland. She showed excellent early pace from trap 5 to lead around the opening bend and she drove home six lengths ahead of Miss Outrageous, with a length back to Knocknarea Blue.

However, she is just under eleven lengths behind Melodys Vim on the clock, with 75 spots between them, and that clearly suggests that she and all the others are running for place money in the final. Only Saturday night will tell that, though.

The draw for the final is (trap order): Conaicview Mars, Melodys Vim, Knocknarea Blue, Seomra Sting (M), Miss Outrageous (W), Shelly I Said (W).

There was a double on the night for local trainer, Pat McMahon, with litter brother and sister, Send It Pat (18.42) and Send It Joan (29.15), while 28.84 was clocked in the ninth race (A2 525) by Black Eyed Alice, jointly owned by Mary B Curtin and Ruth Curtin, of Listowel.

Other winners were Killeacle Paula, 29.04; Phils Queen and Benmore All Star, dead-heat, 29.64; Shift Angel Eye, 29.76; Shronedraugh Pat, 17.92; Kilmore Paddy, 29.33.

Saturday night’s programme at Shelbourne Park featured two semi-finals of the Gold Cup and Ballymac Kingdom will represent Liam Dowling in a very hot second semi-final this Saturday night. He runs from trap 4.