Maurice O’Connor-trained Melodys Vim clocks sensational time in A5 525 semi-final

Melodys Vim is a near certainty to win this Saturday night's A5 525 final after clocking 28.37 in his semi-final run Expand

kerryman

John Barry

THERE will be no more early starts to the weekend meetings at the Oakview venue, because of the relaxation of Covid restrictions, and those who attended last Saturday evening’s meeting bore witness to a quite sensational run of 28.37 (28.47 on going rated .10 slow) by the Maurice O’Connor-trained Melodys Vim in the second semi-final of an A5 525 sweepstake (winner, €500).

Melodys Vim, which is by Droopys Buick out of Melodys Shiny, and is owned by Paddy Collins from Ballylongford, was sent off the 4/5 favourite (from even-money) by Patsy Browne, and he set himself up for victory with a flawless start from trap 3.

