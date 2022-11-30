Marian O’Callaghan’s baskets prove crucial to St Pauls win over St Annes in KABB Divison 3

There was lots of juvenile games played in the Kerry Area Basketball Board leagues in the last week

SENIOR LADIES DIVISION 3

St. Annes 40

St Paul’s 46

This highly contested battle of the Saints took place Sunday in Farranfore. The Killarney girls got off to the better start to lead by six at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was evenly contested and with 12 points for each side in this second quarter, giving St Paul’s a half time lead of six points on 16-22, thanks to six points each from Jade Potts and Marian O’Callaghan.

The Farranfore girls exerted some dominance in the third quarter, and with four points from Emer Riordan and three each from Colleen Breen and Katie O’Leary, they narrowed the gap to four at the end of the quarter by winning this period 13-11.

The final quarter was a nail-biting period, and with Colleen Breen chipping in with five points in this final quarter for the home side, the game was firmly in the melting pot with three minutes to go. The visitors rallied, and with four points from Shelly Clifford and seven points from the game’s top scored Marian O’Callaghan, St Paul’s were to hold on for a well deserved victory.

U-16 Girls Division 3

Rathmore Ravens 16

TK Bobcats 41

Bobcats travelled to Rathmore Sunday for their league encounter with Rathmore. Bobcats started off strong and had the lead at the end of the first 14-4 thanks to scores from Grace Reilly, Maire Culloty and Jamie Lee O’Connor and excellent rebounding on the defensive end from Katie Hobbert.

Sarah Cronin and Grace Murphy were to the fore for Rathmore, but Bobcats pushed on and held the lead 26-7 at half time. Lauren Coffeys impact was felt in this quarter and good defence from Katie Landers and Katie Turner for Bobcats helped them remain in control.

Bobcats continued their dominance and led 34-12 at the end of the third quarter with two excellent baskets by Katie Hobbert. TK Bobcats had too much firepower for a never say die Rathmore side for whom .Sarah Cronin and Grace Murphy were to the fore throughout.

Top scorers were Maire Culloty (17) Grace Reilly (8) Lauren Coffey (5) for Bobcats, while Grace Murphy had 7 for Rathmore and Sarah Cronin had 4.

U-14 Division 2 Boys

Kenmare Kestrels 54

Glenbeigh Falcons 34

Kenmare got off to a super start leading the first quarter 19-8 and dominated for the second and third quarters. Glenbeigh Falcons came back fighting in the last quarter and brought the final score to 54-34. It was a top team performance by Kenmare but Alex Wallace scoring 12 points was the MVP. Aidan O’Sullivan, drained 10 points while it was eight points each from Ryan Healy and Oisin O’Connor Roan O’Sullivan had six and everyone else made it a great night for Kenmare Kestrels.

U-13 Boys Division 1

St Brendans 54

St Mary’s 35

St Brendan’s had a convincing win on a scoreline of 54-35 against St Mary’s of Castleisland. The first quarter score was 22-7 with Rory Bowler scoring some big three-pointers and John Horgan also with some big scores under the basket. At half time St Brendans led 33-10.

The game was as good as finished at this stage allowing St Brendans to experiment in the second half. Despite the scoreline St Mary’s never gave up and were they not short a few players the final score may have been different.

U12 Boys Division 1

St. Joseph’s 32

Killarney Cougars 20

St. Joseph’s and Killarney Cougars got their Division 1 campaign off to a start on Sunday and after a great sporting game with some lovely teamwork and skill displayed by both sides, St Josephs emerged victorious.

The first half was a tight affair with Cougars in the lead by two at the interval. St. Joseph’s had a very strong third quarter scoring 10 points to Cougars 2. As they headed into the final quarter the gap was at six in favour of St Joseph’s. Eoghan Óg Galvin and Aiden Lynch securing some lovely baskets ensured the win for the Duagh side,

Top scorers for Joseph’s were Joe Joy with a massive 14 points, Tom Stack bringing in 4, and Charlie Watson on 4.

Top scorers for Cougars were James Rooney on 13 points, with Sean and Dara O’Sullivan both netting 4 points.

U-12 Girls Division 1

St. Joseph’s 36

Rathmore Ravens 35

A very entertaining game took place in Duagh t where St. Joseph’s and Ravens entertained the crowds gathered. Siún Kirby opened the scoring for St Joseph’s with an excellently converted rebound. A great shot by Eimear O’Rahilly brought Ravens into the game. St Joseph’s were comfortable at half time leading by 16 to 5. Ravens dug deep and came back with a massive third quarter winning the quarter 20 to 8.

The last quarter was nail biting as both sides went basket for basket. Ravens were in the lead with 30 seconds to go but a fantastic steal followed by a pass to Aideen Duffy saw St. Joseph’s Aideen make a high pressure layup to secure the game in the dying seconds by a solitary point.

Top scorers for St Joseph’s were Siún Kirby with 10 points, followed by Katelyn Lyons and Isabel O’Keefe with 8 points each. Ravens top scorers were Roisin O’Sullivan with 14 points, Eimear O’Rahilly on 10 and Lilly Fitzgerald on 8.

U-12 Girls Division 3

St Josephs Duagh 22

TK Vixens 18

St Josephs defeated TK Vixens after a good contest after an even enough first quarter when Vixens held a narrow 8-6 lead. The sides could not be separated at half time as they were tied 14-14 apiece. St Joseph’s really got in the swing of things in the third quarter and they led 18-14. Both sides scored a brace of baskets each so St Josephs got over the line by just four points. Best for Joseph’s were Julia Quilter, Ruby Lyons, Clodagh Prendiville, Noreena Kelliher and Saidbh-Amira Hanley.