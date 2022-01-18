Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lyons trained Oaks qualifier Get Loose is only Kerry winner at Clonakilty coursing meeting

Lixnaw handler Paudie Lyons secured a 20/21 Oaks Trial Stake ticket with Get Loose who beat the Donie Mulvihill trained Lovely Smile in an all Kerry final at Clonakilty Expand

Close

Lixnaw handler Paudie Lyons secured a 20/21 Oaks Trial Stake ticket with Get Loose who beat the Donie Mulvihill trained Lovely Smile in an all Kerry final at Clonakilty

Lixnaw handler Paudie Lyons secured a 20/21 Oaks Trial Stake ticket with Get Loose who beat the Donie Mulvihill trained Lovely Smile in an all Kerry final at Clonakilty

Lixnaw handler Paudie Lyons secured a 20/21 Oaks Trial Stake ticket with Get Loose who beat the Donie Mulvihill trained Lovely Smile in an all Kerry final at Clonakilty

kerryman

James O'Connor

The quest for the last remaining Classic tickets reached fever pitch at Clonakilty last weekend with Kerry owned runners were well represented amongst the entries for all qualifying Stakes, but only one winner crossed back over the border on Sunday evening.

Get Loose (NewInn Wonder / Stonepark Dynamo), who had struggled for form throughout the season, proved a decisive winner of the 20/21 Oaks Trial Stake for Lixnaw handler Paudie Lyons.

Privacy