Lyons trained Oaks qualifier Get Loose is only Kerry winner at Clonakilty coursing meeting

The quest for the last remaining Classic tickets reached fever pitch at Clonakilty last weekend with Kerry owned runners were well represented amongst the entries for all qualifying Stakes, but only one winner crossed back over the border on Sunday evening.

Get Loose (NewInn Wonder / Stonepark Dynamo), who had struggled for form throughout the season, proved a decisive winner of the 20/21 Oaks Trial Stake for Lixnaw handler Paudie Lyons.

Indeed, the final of the event was an all Kerry affair with the Donie Mulvihill trained Lovely Smile providing the opposition in what was a keenly contested affair throughout. The latter was the marginal favourite going to slips, but she didn’t make the best of starts and surrendered decisive early ground to her rival. Get Loose quickly fashioned a decisive advantage and drew further clear passing halfway to run out an impressive one and a half length winner.

The 20/21 Derby Trial Stake stayed local in West Cork as Aghadown Gonzalo (Crafty Gonzalo / Miss McGill) landed the spoils for the Collins family. A relative outsider at the quarter-final stage, the winner secured the red collar for the final following two close fought victories over Ahamore Lucky ( ½ l) and Mystery Fire (1 ½ l).

Crafty Expo was a warm favourite for the deciding buckle, but there was little to choose between the pair through the opening yards. With the contest firmly in the melting pot, the winner edged clear of his rival and found plenty on the approach to the turn to score in fine style by one length.

Domain Jimmy (Watchman / Caislean Lyrics) upset the odds in dramatic fashion to deny the Dan Brassil trained Springsteen in the deciding course of the Derby qualifier. The latter had looked the part throughout the final day of competition, but he failed to land a blow against the Joe Hartigan and Adam Sheehan owned runner. The winner led throughout the contest and held a clear three-length advantage at the opening turn.

Classic winning trainer Denis O’Driscoll produced Shutdafrontdoor (NewInn Wonder / Rossmore) to victory in the Oaks Trail Stake. Running in the colours of his son Rory, the June whelp improved with every course and produced a big performance to outshine Lady Arabella in the finale of the event. There was little to choose between the pair leaving slip, but the winner showed her class from halfway and raced one and half lengths clear to score in comfortable fashion.

Finally, there was high drama in the final of the ‘Big Fella Thanks’ All Age Cup, which was the feature of the three-day meeting. In the end, Boherlode Paddy and Banba The Boss (Timberhouse / Oh Banba) emerged as the finalists from a competitive entry.

In a thrilling final, Banba The Boss was first to show and led his rival through the opening yards. Indeed, the Stephaine Goff and Joe Butler runner was well in command passing halfway. However, Boherlode Paddy began to make a big impression and reduced the deficit with every stride on the approach to the turn.

It appeared to most that the late injection of pace by the latter had proved decisive, but he failed to get the flag in a result that was disputed by many. The points earned by Banba The Boss have propelled him to first reserve for the upcoming Champion Stakes.