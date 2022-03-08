Lynch eyes up his 34th All-Ireland handball medal

Glenbeigh handballer Dominick Lynch is aiming for his 34th All Ireland medal. Photo by Con Dennehy

When Mid Kerry handball star Dominick Lynch won his first All Ireland title in 1993, the seemly impossible task of adding further titles to his list of accolades seemed a daunting task. However 29 years later, the iconic Glenbeigh player has enhanced his glowing reputation in the court by progressing to another All-Ireland final.

Lynch produced a highly impressive performance at the All-Ireland 40x20 Master A semi-final, played in Glenbeigh on Saturday last, when he outclassed David Hope from Offaly 21-9 and 21-10 to advance to an All-Ireland final and the prospect of winning his 34th All-Ireland medal. He will take on Vinnie Moran from Mayo in the final fixed for March 19 in Cavan.

In December he won his 33rd medal after victory in the All-Ireland Masters 40x20 A Singles championship final.

Lynch won the first of his All Ireland titles in 1993 when he won the Under-16 Doubles final with his great friend, John Joe Quirke. Other All-Ireland titles included the Novice, Junior and Intermediate Doubles titles partnered by his brother Anthony.

Following Saturday morning’s victory in Glenbeigh, Lynch immediately travelled to Kingscourt in Cavan, a distance of 245 miles, where he competed in the Last 16 of the All-Ireland 40x20 Senior Singles championship.

“After the long journey to Cavan and the All-Ireland Master A semi-final in Glenbeigh, the game with Sean Kerr from Tyrone was always going to be difficult,” Lynch said. “In the first game I felt a little tired but still put in a good performance despite Sean winning on a 21-18 scoreline. I settled well in the second game scoring 21 points to 14. With a game each it was down to a very tense final game. I played well to win 11-0 to reach the final eight in this championship.”

Lynch travels back to Cavan on Saturday where he will play Martin Mulkerrin from Galway in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Meanwhile, current Munster 40x20 Over 35 champion, Jack O’Shea from Glenbeigh, lost out to Wexford star Gavin Buggy in the All-Ireland semi-final in Glenbeigh on Wednesday night. Buggy won both games, 21-13 and 21-15, despite a spirited display from O’Shea.

Fixtures

Munster 40x20 Under 21 Doubles semi-final

Sean and Tommy Quirke (Glenbeigh) take on Rory Grace and Sean Hayes (Tipperary) on Wednesday in Limerick.

Munster 40x20 Masters A Doubles final

John Joe Quirke and Brian McEvoy (Glenbeigh) play Donnacha O’Connor and Brendan Fleming (Ballydesmond) next week. Time and venue to be announced during the week.