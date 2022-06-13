Longer distance should play to Ballymac Diverse’s strength in Frank Wallace Memorial Tri-Distance Sweepstake final

Just two spots separated the Frank Wallace Memorial Tri-Distance Sweepstake semi-final winners Splish Splash and Ballymac Diverse, with the latter just fancied to win the final on Saturday over the slightly longer distance of 525 yards

After all the excitement of the Race Of Champions semi-finals on Friday night, plus the remarkable run of 28.28 by a novice, Paddy Flaherty’s Fromposttopillar, it was back to more mundane fare at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night, but two semi-finals of the Frank Wallace Memorial Tri-Distance Sweepstake (winner, €1,300) headed up an interesting enough programme and, over 525yds, two good winners emerged in Splish Splash and Ballymac Diverse, with just two spots between them on time.

Splish Splash, which Patrick O’Connor trains for Ariyah, of Tarbert, was always firmly in control of the first semi-final from trap 1 and she drove home seven and a half lengths ahead of the Oliver Healy-trained Mia Go Paddy, which was unlucky enough to be badly baulked at the opening bend and did well to fill the runner-up spot.