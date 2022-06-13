Longer distance should play to Ballymac Diverse’s strength in Frank Wallace Memorial Tri-Distance Sweepstake final

Premium
After all the excitement of the Race Of Champions semi-finals on Friday night, plus the remarkable run of 28.28 by a novice, Paddy Flaherty’s Fromposttopillar, it was back to more mundane fare at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night, but two semi-finals of the Frank Wallace Memorial Tri-Distance Sweepstake (winner, €1,300) headed up an interesting enough programme and, over 525yds, two good winners emerged in Splish Splash and Ballymac Diverse, with just two spots between them on time.
Splish Splash, which Patrick O’Connor trains for Ariyah, of Tarbert, was always firmly in control of the first semi-final from trap 1 and she drove home seven and a half lengths ahead of the Oliver Healy-trained Mia Go Paddy, which was unlucky enough to be badly baulked at the opening bend and did well to fill the runner-up spot.
The third qualifying place was claimed by the Pat McMahon-trained Send It Hanna and the winning time by Splish Splash was 28.81 on going rated .10 fast (it was .05 fast for 325yds).
The second semi-final was won in 28.83 by Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Diverse, which had to come from off the pace to beat the front-running Willowdale Ghost, which is the property of Rathkeale trainer, Brian Nolan. The margin of victory here for Ballymac Diverse was just half a length, with three lengths back to Con Guiney’s Greater Future.
The final takes place next Saturday night and Splish Splash will be fancied to win from trap 1, but it is going to be over 550yds this time and that will definitely play to the strengths of Ballymac Diverse, who is given the vote to upstage Patrick O’Connor’s charge and the others.
The draw is (trap order): Splish Splash, Ballymac Diverse, Willowdale Ghost, Mia Go Paddy, Send It Hanna (M), Greater Future (M).
The programme also included three semi-finals of the Dominic Sheehy Memorial A6 525 Sweepstake (winner, €800) and the three winners, in order, were Stormy Angel (29.23), Matchbook (30.32) and Steady Monarch (29.28).
The final this Saturday night is not easy to call, but Shancol Rose, which was beaten a short-head by Steady Monarch, could well win from trap 1 for PJ and Charles Sugrue, of Portmagee. The draw is (trap order): Shancol Rose, Matchbox, Brackers Hope, Stormy Angel (M), Steady Spark (M), Steady Monarch (M).
An A4 525 race saw Sleepy Martie show up really well in clocking 28.55 for Dan Brassil, of Abbeydorney, with Garrison Kazan also impressing in running him to a length and a half.
Other Saturday night winners were Slipalong Jet, 17.70; Willowdale Lexie, 18.08; Cappatigue, 17.83; Send It Sailing, 29.42.