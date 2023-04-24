Lone Best clocks career best time in winning A3 race for Listowel owners Keane and McCarthy

Normally the Friday SIS meeting at Tralee Track features sweepstake action and, while that was not the case at last week’s meeting, the programme on offer was quite a good and varied one and three winning performances stood out.

Over 525yds (A3 class), Lone Best clocked a time of 28.77 which was very much a career best for him, while Ballymac Winx brilliantly followed up a 525 sweepstake victory in Shelbourne Park by winning over 325yds (S1/ S2 class) in 17.57 and another sprint winner, Raindrops, stopped the clock on an equally superb 17.59 in just her second race (S3/ S4 325).

Lone Best, which is jointly owned by William Keane and John McCarthy, of Listowel, was 2/1 second favourite to the Millstreet-owned Sarges Mario (5/4), but he won like a long odds-on shot after absolutely flying to the opening bend from trap 1 and totally dominating thereafter. At the finishing line, he had four and a half lengths to spare from Spruce Action, with Sarges Mario back in fourth place after failing to get the required run to the opening bend and being last around it.

Turning to the victory of Ballymac Winx, which was at the surprisingly generous odds of 5/2, she was always going to win for Liam Dowling after powerfully leading the charge to the opening bend from trap 2 and she had two and a half lengths to spare at the line from 2/1 favourite, Crossfield Poppy.

In relation to the sprint victory of Raindrops, which is trained in Abbeyfeale by Jerry Griffin, she also got the start that was required (from trap 4) and, strongly belying her odds of 4/1, she sailed home six lengths ahead of Cree Cillian, with 7/4 favourite, Five Days, a further length back in third place.

It wasn’t exactly a good meeting for favourites, with just two of them, Millridge Lily (7/4) and Cashen Ava (6/4), the only two to oblige, their respective winning times being 29.01 and 17.99. Despite this, one lucky punter managed to win the Tote Pick Six by picking the winners of races 3,4,5,6,7 and 8 – and this despite the fact that a 12/1 outsider, Bellemac Molly, won race 7, the time here being 29.43.

Other winners were Shronedraugh Pet, 29.20; Caoimhes Friend, 29.29; Loher Mabey, 29.14; Clounamon Bailey, 29.65; Vale News, 28.96.