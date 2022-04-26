London calling for Kerry handball stars

Spa Killarney handballers who are taking part in the European Handball Tour in London, from left, Brendan O'Donoghue, Aoife Walsh, Eoin O'Donoghue, Sinead Moriarty. Photo by Con Dennehy

London is calling for a group of Kerry handball stars who are set to take on the best handballers in Europe next month. Members of Spa Killarney Handball Club and Glenbeigh Handball Club are taking part in the United Kingdom Open One Wall championship, which are part of the highly prestigious European Tour which takes place at venues all over Europe. Taking place on May 14 and 15, the event has valuable grading points on offer with newcomers Spa Killarney making their debut at the event.

They will be represented in the singles competition by Eoin O’Donoghue (Men’s C), Aoife Walsh (Ladies B), Sinead Moriarty (Ladies B) and Brendan O’Donoghue (Masters Over 45).

The sole Glenbeigh representative will be John Joe Quirke who will have a busy weekend competing in the Men’s C competition and teaming up with Brendan O’Donoghue in the Master Men Over 45 event.

“This is a magnificent tournament and a wonderful showcase for handball. I have taken part on a number of occasions and reached the semi-final stages gaining valuable European Tour points in the process. I am currently ranked 44th in the singles competitions having moved up the leader board from 387th. Hopefully I can keep climbing this ladder,” said John Joe Quirke.

Aoife Walsh, a winner at the She’s Ace Tournament in Belfast and the Spa One Wall Slam earlier in the season, is competing in the Ladies B competition and is expected to gain valuable ranking points. She teams up with Sinead Moriarty in the Ladies C Doubles where Moriarty’s recent good form and continued progress will be key to progress in this hotly contested competition.

The other Double combinations are Eoin O’Donoghue and John Joe Quirke (Men’s C) and Brendan O’Donoghue and John Joe Quirke Master (Men Over 45).

“We are excited at the prospect of competing in London. As a new club the experience we gain at this level will be invaluable and help in the continued growth on the club. Hopefully we can gain some ranking points in the various grades. The competition is a group stage event comprising of three games with the top player in each group advancing to the knockout stages of the competition,” said Eoin O’Donoghue, PRO of Spa Killarney Handball Club.