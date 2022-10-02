Kerry

Loher Mabey runs her best race for Tralee owner/trainer Noel O’Leary to deliver A6 final win

Des Grace owned Valesco goes fastest in Juvenile Classic second round heats at Shelbourne Park

Owner / trainer Noel O'Leary from Tralee accepts the winner's trophy from Kieran Casey, KGS Racing Manager, after Loher Mabey won the R.C.E.T.S. Traceability Stake A6 Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday night. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

John Barry

Second round heats of the RPGTV Juvenile Derby (winner, €20,000) at Shelbourne Park, which were shown on the track monitors and had serious Kerry involvement, commanded a lot of attention at Tralee Track on Saturday night, but there was plenty of focus, too, on the local action, especially the final of an A6 525 sweepstake which carried a winner’s purse of €750.

Patsy Browne was the only one framing the odds at the Oakview venue and he priced up Loher Mabey and Lissycasey Mini as the 2/1 joint-favourites in the A6 final, with Coors Lightening next best at 3/1. As it turned out, it was all more or less decided at the break in favour of Loher Mabey, which timed her break to perfection from trap 1 and established a lead which could not be pulled back.

