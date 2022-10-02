Loher Mabey runs her best race for Tralee owner/trainer Noel O’Leary to deliver A6 final win

Second round heats of the RPGTV Juvenile Derby (winner, €20,000) at Shelbourne Park, which were shown on the track monitors and had serious Kerry involvement, commanded a lot of attention at Tralee Track on Saturday night, but there was plenty of focus, too, on the local action, especially the final of an A6 525 sweepstake which carried a winner’s purse of €750.

Patsy Browne was the only one framing the odds at the Oakview venue and he priced up Loher Mabey and Lissycasey Mini as the 2/1 joint-favourites in the A6 final, with Coors Lightening next best at 3/1. As it turned out, it was all more or less decided at the break in favour of Loher Mabey, which timed her break to perfection from trap 1 and established a lead which could not be pulled back.

The March ’21 daughter of Laughil Blake and Loher Baby was well challenged as the race progressed, particularly by Millroad Dash and Glocerroni, but she was not for catching and she raced home a length and a half ahead of Millroad Dash in 29.07 (.10 fast), with two half lengths back to Clounamon Cobra and Glocerroni.

The owner/ trainer/ breeder of Loher Mabey, Noel O’Leary, of Lohercannon, Tralee, has, of course, won a huge amount in his time, being lucky enough to have owned that amazing brood bitch, Loher Baby, now deceased, but Noel wasn’t that confident of victory as Saturday night’s final progressed.

“To tell you the truth, I didn’t think that she would stick it out in front,” he said. “There hasn’t been a whole lot done with her and it was great to see the way she responded to the challenge from behind. That performance by her was definitely the best she has produced to date. Loher Baby was a big loss to me, but, hopefully, her daughters will throw a lot more good ones.”

Also on Saturday night’s programme were three first-round heats of an A7/ A8 525 sweepstake (winner, €700) and the most impressive winner was the Cork-owned Lone Salah, which won heat 2 by nine lengths in 28.96. Such was this fellow’s dominance from trap 1 that he had nine lengths to spare at the line from Millridge Jimmy, with a head back to Paddys Mate.

There was also plenty to like about the other two heat winners, Feora Anton and Savvy Sienna. In winning heat 1 for Ballyheigue trainer, Michael A Reidy, and joint owners, Jon and Marilyn Carter, also of Ballyheigue, Feora Anton motored powerfully from off the pace to beat Ever So Best by three and a half lengths in 29.06. Savvy Sienna, which John P O’Sullivan trains for Stuart Welford, of Scartaglen, gave a fine front-running performance in heat 3 to beat Dubh Galore by a length and a half in 29.19.

Lone Salah and Feora Anton have been drawn together in the first semi-final and it is difficult to look beyond Lone Salah despite a trap 4 draw, while Savvy Sienna has to be fancied from a trap 3 draw in the second semi-final.

The draw is (trap order): First semi-final: Blaze Hero, Send It Thunder, Knocknaboul Time, Lone Salah, Millridge Jimmy (M), Feora Anton (W).

Second semi-final: Hazelhill Blaze, Ever So Best, Savvy Sienna West Kerry Rover (M), Paddys Mate (M), Dubh Galore (M).

Over 325yds on the night, there was quite a remarkable run of 17.43 (.05 fast) in a race for S4 class by Abbey Darkie, owned by Anthony O’Connell, of Abbeydorney. The runner-up here, Earns Perks, certainly lost nothing in losing to such a flier by just two lengths, with Rattlesnake Best also clocking a decent estimated time in finishing a length and a half behind Earn Perks.

Fastest over the standard trip, on 28.74 first time out, was Seomra Ant, owned by Patrick J O’Connell Snr, of Castleislands, while the other winners were: Carmac Bruiser, 18.08; Droop Jet, 17.68; Lingering Slick, 29.20.

RPGTV JUVENILE CLASSIC

Velasco, owned by well-known Tralee accountant Des Grace, and trained by Owen McKenna, was odds-on favourite to win this event before the second-round heats last Saturday at Shelbourne Park, and he duly justified the very restrictive odds of 4/9 in winning heat 4 by two and a half lengths in a very fast 28.07.

He won’t be 4/9 in the second quarter-final this Saturday night, though, because he comes up against two other very fast second-round winners in Droopys Got It (28.17) and Three Canons (28.18), as well as Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Run, which lost out by just three-quarters of a length to Bens Teddy in 28.25. Velasco runs from trap 3 and Ballymac Run from trap 5.

Dowling has two running for him in the fourth quarter-final, namely Ballymac Drama (fourth behind Three Canons) and Ballymac Bronze (third behind Three Canons), and they occupy traps 1 and 2, respectively.

On Saturday’s Shelbourne Park supporting card, there was a Kerry 1-2 in the closing open 575, with Hoodoo Brown (jointly owned by Liam Dowling and Mossie O’Donnell) beating Callaway Masters (owned by Denis Murphy) by a length in 31.01.