Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Loher Lee is the latest winner for O’Leary out of Loher Baby

Brendan Maunsell, Chairman of the K.G.O.B.A,. presents the winner's trophy to Tommy O'Connor after Ladyswell won the K.G.O.B.A. A2 Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhouond Stadium on Friday night. Included are winning trainer Jack Kennelly, Chris Casey and Kieran Casey (KGS Racing Manager). Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand
KGS Racing Manager Kieran Casey presents the winner's trophy to trainer/owner Noel O'Leary after Loher Lee won the K.G.O.B.A. A3 Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

Close

Brendan Maunsell, Chairman of the K.G.O.B.A,. presents the winner's trophy to Tommy O'Connor after Ladyswell won the K.G.O.B.A. A2 Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhouond Stadium on Friday night. Included are winning trainer Jack Kennelly, Chris Casey and Kieran Casey (KGS Racing Manager). Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

Brendan Maunsell, Chairman of the K.G.O.B.A,. presents the winner's trophy to Tommy O'Connor after Ladyswell won the K.G.O.B.A. A2 Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhouond Stadium on Friday night. Included are winning trainer Jack Kennelly, Chris Casey and Kieran Casey (KGS Racing Manager). Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

KGS Racing Manager Kieran Casey presents the winner's trophy to trainer/owner Noel O'Leary after Loher Lee won the K.G.O.B.A. A3 Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

KGS Racing Manager Kieran Casey presents the winner's trophy to trainer/owner Noel O'Leary after Loher Lee won the K.G.O.B.A. A3 Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Friday night. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

/

Brendan Maunsell, Chairman of the K.G.O.B.A,. presents the winner's trophy to Tommy O'Connor after Ladyswell won the K.G.O.B.A. A2 Stake Final at the Kingdom Greyhouond Stadium on Friday night. Included are winning trainer Jack Kennelly, Chris Casey and Kieran Casey (KGS Racing Manager). Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com

kerryman

John Barry

EVERY doggy man will tell you that it is very hard to beat breeding and there was very good confirmation of that at Tralee Track on Friday night.

Two sweepstake finals, strongly sponsored by the Kerry Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association, headed up the programme and both of them were won by greyhounds out of really outstanding brood bitches.

The most valuable of the sweepstake finals, with a winner’s purse of €1,100, was for A3 class over 525 yards and it was won Loher Lee, which is out of the remarkable Loher Baby (the sire is Droopys Roddick).

Most Watched

Privacy