Loher Lee is the latest winner for O’Leary out of Loher Baby

EVERY doggy man will tell you that it is very hard to beat breeding and there was very good confirmation of that at Tralee Track on Friday night.

Two sweepstake finals, strongly sponsored by the Kerry Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association, headed up the programme and both of them were won by greyhounds out of really outstanding brood bitches.

The most valuable of the sweepstake finals, with a winner’s purse of €1,100, was for A3 class over 525 yards and it was won Loher Lee, which is out of the remarkable Loher Baby (the sire is Droopys Roddick).

Loher Baby has produced a whole fleet of winners for her owner, Noel O’Leary, of Lohercannon, Tralee, and Noel revealed that she produced four dogs and two bitches in her latest mating to Laughil Blake. They are six months old at this stage and would make a sizeable amount of money if offered for sale, but Noel says that he will not part with the five he is keeping, with one of them going to his friend, Tom Horgan, from whom he bought Loher Baby as a pup.

“You’d have to be fairly proud of all the winners Loher Baby has thrown to date and it was great to see Loher Lee power to victory out there tonight in such outstanding fashion,” O’Leary said.

Loher Lee, which was 2/1 favourite with Berkie Browne, took an absolute flier from trap 5 and nothing could get near him as the race progressed. He hit the line five and a half lengths ahead of another son of Droopys Roddick, Exiles Roddick, with two lengths back to Glenefy Star and, best of all, the time was a quite remarkable 28.53 for A3 class (28.63 on going rated .10 slow).

It means an automatic step up to open class for Loher Lee, but he appears well equipped for it.

The other final decided on the night was for A2 class over 570 yards and the winner’s purse here of €825 was claimed by Ladyswell, which, like Loher Lee, paid brilliant tribute to the dam in question, Scissors, which brilliantly won the 2014 Rose Of Tralee Sweepstake final for Tom O’Connor, of Ballyheigue (the sire of Ladyswell is Makeshift)

No better man than Tom to make a deal for a new Toyota at Kellihers, Tralee, and who should be in charge of Ladyswell only that brilliant young footballer from Lisselton, Jack Kennelly, who took out a trainer’s licence some time ago.

Kennelly has been making a great start to his training career and the performance of Ladyswell reflected very highly on him. Housed in trap 1 and sent off the 2/1 joint favourite, Ladyswell timed her break to absolute perfection, just like Scissors was able to do in her time, and, with Brendan Maunsell’s Goatsoul Paddy (trap 3) checking behind her at the first bend, allowing Moybella Pixie to go into second place, she was not for catching up front and she won by a length and a half from Goatsoul Paddy in 31.25, with a length back to Moybella Pixie.

Tom O’Connor’s son, Tommy, is part of a four-man Ballyheigue syndicate which owns Ladyswell, the others being brothers Chris and Jamie Casey and Richard Hartnett, who is domiciled in New York.

Overall, it was a great night’s racing at the Oakview venue and it was quite something to see seven bitches winning outright and another one dead-heating for first place. One of those bitches, Caught In Socks, clocked an estimated 28.59 in just her second outing and she could not have been more impressive for joint owners, Jennifer McKenna and Mark Horgan, of Lixnaw, while another bitch, Hawthorn Storm, also shone second time out in clocking 28.86 for Patrick O’Connor, of Ballyduff.

Early in the night, a gamble went astray on the Listowel syndicate dog, Some Say Yes. He ran on well to be a three-length second to Lingering Skinny in 29.65 after badly missing the break and, with Edward O’Sullivan supervising things here, he will be well worth watching next time out.

The dead-heat was between Hadtobe Cain and Lissycasey Lizzy in 29.10, while the other winners were: Hazelhill Harley, 29.34; Queenies Girl, 17.99; Sign On Mac, 17.76; Itsall Luckpolly, 29.04.

Presumably, Kerry will be well represented, as always, in the draw for the Matchbook Irish St Leger (winner, €30,000) which starts at Limerick Track on Saturday of next week. Entries close at 2pm next Monday and can be sent by text to 0858797575.