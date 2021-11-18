Local juvenile basketball bounces back after 18 months of inactivity

Basketball at juvenile and senior level in Kerry has been given a major boost at the start of the new season with the announcement that Kerry Airport is staying on as the lead sponsor of the sport in the county. Photo by Domnick Walsh (Photo was taken before the Covid pandemic began in 2020)

Having been the first sport to close down during the early stage of Covid and the last to come back just last week, there was great joy across the county as the Kerry Airport Kerry Area Basketball Board (KABB) League retuned.

It was a great week for the KABB as main sponsor Kerry Airport has renewed its support for the juvenile and senior level of the sport within the county. Kerry Airport CEO John Mulhern and Junior Collins, Executive Chair of the KABB, both expressed their delight at the continuing collaboration between the airport and the sport at junior and senior level in the county.

Cougars win but only just

This U-12 Girls Division 3 Group A game was tight all the way through with the Cougars leading 8-7 at the half and 18-17 at the final buzzer.

Sparks sparkle against St Anne’s

In U-12 Girls Division 3 Group B St Anne’s made the best start but once Leah McCarthy and Katie Bell found their range St Colman’s Sparks began to fly and they led 8-2 at the end of the first quarter. They added 8 without reply in the second quarter. Strong defence from Emily Quirke and Rosie Griffen helped the Sparks win 27-10.

In the same Division Ballybunion Wildcats enjoyed a come from behind win as they trailed TK Vixens 8-2 at the half but went on to win 11-10. Suin O’Brien hit 5, Meave Ryan 4 and Marykate Wall 2 points.

Mary’s win the battle of the Saints

St Mary’s made the better start in this U-16 Girls Division 2 game and led by Coleen O’Callaghan they led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter. Amie Sheehan and Saoirse Dillon were impressing for Imperials but St Mary’s led by Katie Kerins and Deirdre Moynihan, who drained a big three, led by the minimum at the half 20-19. There was never more than two baskets between the sides at quarters end but St Mary’s were always in front going on to win 40-31. Deirdre Moynihan 11 and Coleen O’Callaghan 10 led the St Mary’s scoring with Saoirse Dillon on 15 leading the St Joseph’s scoring.

Killorglin too strong for Tralee Imperials

In the Boys U-14 Group 2 Tralee Imperials led by a point at the end of the first quarter 8-7 but the winners had opened up a 12 point lead 20-8. They pushed on to take the win 48-29 despite a big effort from Conor McGibney who hit 23 of the Imperials points.

St Paul’s sees off Anne’s by a basket

There was an exciting game in the U-16 Boys Division 3 with St Paul’s just seeing off St Anne’s 34-32 in Farranfore. St Paul’s dug deep in the third quarter to draw level and there was nothing between the sides until the Killarney side hit a late runaway basket to take the win. Jack Rudden, Joshua Switzer and Dylan Cronin led the St Paul’s scoring.

THE SCOREBAORD

Boys U-12 Division 1&2 Group B

St Joseph’s 42 St Bridget’s 18

St Anne’s 36 Rathmore Ravens 18

KCYMS 2 St Mary’s 24

Division 3 Group B

TK Vixens 8-16 TK Bobcats

Boys U-14 Division 2

St Joseph’s 70, Glenbeigh Falcons 36

KCYMS 48 Tralee Imperials 29

Division 3 Group A

St Bridget’s 57 St Paul’s White 25

Division 3 Group B

TK Vixens 22 TK Cougars 62

Boys U-16 Division 3 Group A

St Annes 32 St Pauls 34

Division 3 Group B

TK Vixens 42-24 St Colman’s Lakers

Girls U-12 Division 1& 2

St Joseph’s 29 Glenbeigh Falcons 10

St Marys 18 Tralee Imperials 15

Division 3 Group A

TK Cougars 18 Tralee Imperials 17

Division 3 Group B

St Anne’s 10 St Colman’s Sparks 27

TK Vixens 10 Ballybunion Wildcats 11

Girls U-14 Division 1&2 Group A

KCYMS 16 Glenbeigh Falcons 45

Division 1&2 Group B

St Joseph’s 69 Ballybunion Wildcats 28

Division 3 Group A

St Marys 17 Tralee Imperials 28

St Bridget’s 47 Ballybunion Wildcats 40

TK Vixens 39 TK Bobcats 19

Division 3 Group B

St Annes 20 TK Cougars 0

Girls U-16 Division 2

St Marys 40 St Joseph’s 31

Girls U-18 Division 1&2 Group A

TK Vixens 27 TK Bobcats 57