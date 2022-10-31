Listowel owner John O’Sullivan and Reidy family from Ballyheigue enjoy doubles at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

IT is marvellous for Tralee Track when a community gets together and stages a benefit night. We remember how Ardfert organised things so well a while back, and on Saturday night last they were there in big numbers from the village of Kiskeam in north Cork to support a funder-raiser for the local GAA club.

It meant a terrific atmosphere at the Oakview venue, which has so many things working in its favour, and great business was done on all fronts. Most important of all, of course, the organisers clearly gained a substantial financial reward for their efforts.

It was a nice, too, to see all the winning owners being presented with magnificent trophies, helped by the fact that every one of twelve races carried a sponsor.

The hottest race was the eighth, for AA0/ A0 class over the standard trip, and the Abbeyfeale-owned syndicate dog, Monabricka, ran a blinder to score in 28.56, but he was upstaged, time-wise, by an A2 winner in Rafas Friend, which clocked 28.44 for joint-owners, Noreen O’Connor and Lorraine Keane, of Gneeveguilla.

The word was well out about Rafas Friend beforehand and Patsy Browne, the only bookmaker present, installed her as the even-money favourite. Housed in trap 5, victory was more or less assured for her when she led off the second bend and she coasted home seven lengths ahead of Seomra Johnjacob.

One of two doubles on the night was recorded by Listowel owner, John O’Sullivan, with litter sister and brother, Coill Bhui Whizz and Coill Bhui Watch (Laughil Blake – Boxer Taylor). Both are middle seeds, but they had no wide seeds in opposition and the luck of the draw placed them in trap 6.

Coill Bhui Whizz set herself up for victory in the first race, an A9/ A10 525, by producing a smart show of early pace and she hit the finishing line a length and a half ahead of Fossa Fadó in 29.62.

Coill Bhui followed up with a far more decisive victory in the third race, an A7 525. In clocking 29.09, he beat Daleroad Tess by no less than seven lengths.

On 28.89 in a race for A1 class was Sir Man, which keeps on impressing for Brendan Murphy, of Cahersiveen. It wasn’t easy to see this fellow winning as the race progressed, but he is one of a hell of a finisher and he powered home three lengths ahead of Samba Bailey in 28.89.

It wasn’t easy either to see Feora Poppy winning the tenth race, an A3 525, for Beth Reidy, of Ballyheigue. This lady broke last from trap 3 and she was also last on the back straight, but she picked up in quite stunning fashion to beat the front-running Saleen Abú by a length and a half in 28.95.

To sweeten things very nicely for the Reidy family, they were the ones also recording a double on the night as Feora Niamh, a litter sister to Feora Poppy, came in as a reserve and won a sprint for S8/ S10 class in 18.05. The margin of victory here was the biggest of the night – twelve lengths.

Another sprint winner, the Listowel-owned Emmerdale Shauna, clocked 17.76, while the other winners were Boomtown Óg, 17.97; Send It Thunder, 29.43; Brackers Jersey, 29.44; Bay City Panther, 29.24.