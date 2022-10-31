Kerry

Listowel owner John O’Sullivan and Reidy family from Ballyheigue enjoy doubles at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

Monabricka and Rafas Friend set the quickest times on night when Kiskeam GAA Club came to Tralee for successful fundraiser

Ross Callaghan presents the winner's trophy on behalf of the sponsors to Charlie O'Sullivan after Emmerdale Shauna won the Donagh Hickey Motors, Rathmore 325 Final as part of the Kiskeam GAA Night at the Dogs at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium on Saturday. Included, from left, are Aoileann Dennehy, Billy Dennehy, Evanne O'Mahony, Liam Dennehy, with Harry and Edward O'Sullivan on the right. Photo by www.deniswalshphotography.com Expand

John Barry

IT is marvellous for Tralee Track when a community gets together and stages a benefit night. We remember how Ardfert organised things so well a while back, and on Saturday night last they were there in big numbers from the village of Kiskeam in north Cork to support a funder-raiser for the local GAA club.

It meant a terrific atmosphere at the Oakview venue, which has so many things working in its favour, and great business was done on all fronts. Most important of all, of course, the organisers clearly gained a substantial financial reward for their efforts.

