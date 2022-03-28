Kerry

Lissycasey Roy will step up in class after clocking career best time in his 56th race for Listowel owner

kerryman

John Barry

IT is pretty unusual, to say the least, for a greyhound to clock a career best time in his 56th race, but that is exactly what Lissycasey Roy managed to achieve for Listowel owner, Jayne Donlon, in the tenth race (A2 525) at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at the Oakview venue.

The July ‘18 son of Makeshift and Arf Share Peggy had finished fourth in his two previous races when 2/1 favourite and he headed the market this time too, at 9/4. Once the traps went up, it quickly became very clear that he was going to have the measure of everything else, with a flying start from trap 5 setting him up big-time.

