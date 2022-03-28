Lissycasey Roy will step up in class after clocking career best time in his 56th race for Listowel owner

IT is pretty unusual, to say the least, for a greyhound to clock a career best time in his 56th race, but that is exactly what Lissycasey Roy managed to achieve for Listowel owner, Jayne Donlon, in the tenth race (A2 525) at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at the Oakview venue.

The July ‘18 son of Makeshift and Arf Share Peggy had finished fourth in his two previous races when 2/1 favourite and he headed the market this time too, at 9/4. Once the traps went up, it quickly became very clear that he was going to have the measure of everything else, with a flying start from trap 5 setting him up big-time.

He led around the opening bend from Gulleen Andy and Lady Sydney and, with Gulleeen Andy dropping out of contention on the back straight, he held a three-length lead over Lady Sydney rounding the third bend.

That lead, and the brilliant 28.55 he was about to clock, ensured victory for him, though all due credit to David Fleming’s Lady Sydney for closing to a length and a half at the line, with eight and a half lengths back to Baby Browne.

The winning time means that Lissycasey Roy will be jumping from A2 class to open class next time out, but Jayne Donlon will be well up for that challenge.

Three other winners broke 29.00 seconds and the fastest of them, on 28.77 in the fifth race (A1 525), was Millridge Allie, owned by the winning machine that is Donal G O’Mahony, of Millstreet. She was sent off the 2/1 favourite and, after getting the start that was required from trap 2, she won the most exciting of finishes by a neck from Cashen Dolphin, with a similar distance back to Outback Annie.

O’Mahony followed up by winning the eighth race (A5 525) with Millridge Karma, which dominated from trap-rise and won by three lengths from Toremore Missile in 29.07 and this was just further evidence of the man’s ability to get his charges, or the majority of them anyway, to trap really well.

On 28.82 in the fourth race (A2 525) was Garfiney Jess, which Anthony Slattery trains in Tralee for Michael Lynch, of Dingle. In a quick follow-up to victory in an A3 class race a week previously, she dominated more or less from trap-rise and won by five and a half lengths from Oak Trek.

The remaining sub-29.00 seconds winner was Lotts Rd Flyer, owned by Nicholas Scanlon, of Templeglantine. Odds of 10/1 suggested that this fellow had little chance of victory in the ninth race (A3 525), but he contested really well up front with Scart Bullet off the second bend and he went on to master Brendan O’Mahony’s charge by two lengths in 28.95.

A very impressive A4 winner was Inthebucket, owned by Ms Louise Joy, of Ballyduff. She looked to have it all to do as the raced progressed, but she found a different gear to the others from the third bend home and won by a length and a half from Susies Pin in 29.20. She now moves up to A3 class and is more than able for it.

Another Ballyduff owner, David O’Carroll, opened proceedings by winning an A5 race in 29.42 with Kilmore Paddy, while the other winners were: Champhers Belle, 29.41; Lassinagh Jet, 29.41; Baltovin Duster, 29.19.

There was no racing at the Oakview venue on Friday and Saturday of last weekend because of the laying of a new sand surface. Racing returned on Tuesday of this week and come Saturday of the coming weekend unrecorded trials will be run as normal from 9am to 12.30pm.