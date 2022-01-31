Limerick Eagles swoop on Killarney to inflict another defeat on Cougars

Conor Flynn, Killarney Cougars, goes up against Manny Peyton of Limerick Eagles in the Presentation Gym, Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

MEN’S NATIONAL LEAGUE DIVISION 1

Killarney Cougars 77

Limerick Sport Eagles 97

A first home game of 2022 saw title challengers Limerick Sport Eagles arrive at the Presentation Gym joint-top of the Division One in confident mood but they met a determined home side with a big Killarney attendance getting behind the Cougars, who introduced new signing American Richard Dunham who replaced the departing Jaimie Fernandez who is Italy bound this week.

Eagles star man this season, Manny Peyton, announced his arrival at the Pres to silence the crowd with an early basket and a big three to lead 5-0. Cougars respond well with a couple of great moves finished by Andrew Fitzgerald to get Cougars on the board.

The visitors held the lead through until mid way thru the quarter when a big three by Conor Flynn to bring him to 8pts started to turn the game for the Cougars with a threes by new man Richard Dunham making his debut and Mark O'Shea saw Cougars lead 25-21 in a high tempo thrilling first quarter.

There was a big response in the second quarter from the visitors as they quickly chased the Cougars lead. Baskets by Reece Barry, Ronan Cregan and Nikola Ivkovic turned the game, with Cougars responding with baskets from Tommy Bowler and Conor Flynn. The Eagles went back in front where they were to stay through the remainder of the game, finishing the quarter 51-43 ahead, with Rich Dunham finishing the quarter with two big threes for Cougars to conclude an exciting first half of basketball.

The Eagles continued to hold the upper hand in the third quarter and increased the lead with Daniel Akuja, Jack Coyne and Manny Peyton impressing to increase their advantage 74-56 as Cougars struggled for scores as Eagles defence dominated pressing up on the Cougars denying time and space.

The teams went basket for basket in the final quarter with the Cougars making limited headway on the Eagles lead, Mark O’Shea, Tommy Bowler and Jack Lynch all added good scores but their was always an immediate response by the confident Eagles through Reece Barry, Diarmuid O’Shea and Nikola Ivkovic as they firmly kept their title challenge on track despite a big effort by the Cougars.

This was a very entertaining game for the good attendance and game day sponsor Office and Ink Supplies with both teams responding well to the return of supporters.

Top Scorers

Killarney Cougars: Rich Dunham 31, Mark O’Shea 16, Conor Flynn 13, Andrew Fitzgerald 10, Tommy Bowler 5

Limerick Eagles: Manny Peyton 27, Jack Coyne 14, Reece Barry 11, Ronan Cregan 11

Next up for the Cougars an away trip to Limerick Celtics and the next home game is in two weeks at home to Portlaoise Panthers.