Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Tudor stays on course to win the White Sands Hotel Cup at Ballyheigue

Ballymac Tudor (Boylepsorts Magic/ Barrack Roisin) extended Liam Dowling’s fantastic start to the season when landing the Jimmy Browne sponsored White Sands Hotel Cup at Ballyheigue on Sunday. A Trial Stake winner at Listowel last term, the winner was superb throughout the event and proved he has the credentials to be a big player for the majors this season.

Dowling’s charge was keenly priced at 4/1 prior to the event and opened his account with victory over Joans Claret. He continued to impress on finals day and victories over Hunters Rondevu (1l) and Cashen Rhino (6l) saw him book the white collar for the deciding course against the Derek Galvin trained Pourthewine. The latter sprung a big surprise in the penultimate round when coming from off the pace to deny the fancied Abbey Gonzalo.

However, Pourthewine, who is jointly owned by Niamh McKenna and Niamh Galvin, was very much the outsider going to slips for the deciding course at odds of 2/1. Ballymac Tudor, as expected, showed in front of the white collar and looked well in control approaching halfway. To his credit, Pourthewine came with a big challenge late on but the winner remained resolute and took the opening turn by half a length.

The Ballymac kennels were denied a double when Ballymac General found one too good in Cosy Cartel (NewInn Wonder/ Strand Road) in the final of the Derby Trial Stake. Owned by Paul Mullins and Liam Sweeney from Abbeyfeale, the winner grew in stature as the Stake progressed and really looked the part on finals day when wins over Homestead Break (1l) and Dresden Deejay (3l) saw him book the white collar for the deciding course against Ballymac General. Liam Dowling’s pup was first to show, but Cosy Cartel was quickly back on terms and again showed his likeness for the rising ground to race clear of his rival by two lengths.

The winner looks a no nonsense sort who is sure to relish the testing incline of Powerstown Park. So impressive was his victory, on course layer Berkie Browne quoted the winner at 12/1 for Classic success.

Ballymac General certainly appears to have the tools to claim his ticket later in the season and the June puppy ran superbly well in what were testing conditions. Indeed, don’t be surprised if this Trial Stakes produces a handful of winners over the coming months.

Granard Hail (NewInn Wonder/ Granard Hail) looks a real decent prospect as she cruised through the Reserve Oaks Trial Stake for Daniel Buckley and Thomas O’Flaherty from Liscarroll in north Cork. The winner improved through each round of the Stake and it will come as little surprise if her next outing also bears fruit. Her semi-final performance was up there among the best of the meeting and she swiftly swept aside the challenge of the Mossie O’Connor trained Mystique Sands in the final course of the event.

Lady Arabella (Adios Alonso/ Aghadown Peaches) bagged the points in a competitive All Age Bitch Stake for joint owners David and John Fitzgibbon from Newmarket. The winner finished last season on a high when winning the Kyle Champion Working Members Stake at the Irish Cup and she continued that rich vein of form at Ballyheigue with victory over Saleen Maid in the opening round. The winner accounted for Denham Shadow by two lengths to progress to the penultimate round where her credentials were well tested by Coolyhane Gone. She played second fiddle to halfway in the final against the Kathleen Casey O’Connell owned Legs Of Hope, but reversed the placings late on to prevail by a length.

The Tom Joe Hayes Inter Club Stake was won by the Castleisland representative Wiseguy Luty (NewInn Wonder/Turning Pace). Owned and trained in Brosna by Mikey Nolan, the winner just edged out the Abbeydorney runner Fire Height Mal in a thrilling final. The latter, owned by Brendan Maunsell, surrendered ground early in the contest and though she rallied from halfway Wiseguy Luty remained resolute and hung on to take the opening turn by the tightest of margins.

Boston Rocket (Mafi Magic/ Laughing Candle) claimed the local bragging rights when proving best in the Working Members Stake. Owned in Causeway by Michael Anthony Casey, the winner led Mystery Mozart throughout the final course and took the flag with five lengths in hand.

The ‘Greyhound of the Meeting’ was awarded to the Derby Trial Stake winner Cosy Cartel. Connections were presented with the Willie O’Leary Memorial Trophy which was sponsored by the O’Leary family. Willie was a tremendous supporter of coursing in Kerry and was a former treasurer of the Ballyheigue Club. His greatest day as an owner came when Snipefield Glory landed the Champion Stakes at the National meeting. The 2000 Greyhound of the Year was, of course, trained by Donal Regan and bred by Ballyheigue Coursing Club chairman Jimmy Browne.

Meanwhile, the three-day Abbeydorney meeting gets underway on Friday with the opening rounds of the Oaks Trial Stake. The feature of the weekend is the Horgan Cup with 16 going to slips for the coveted event. Listowel handler Brian O’Brien holds the market leader with Bedford Mindy and if he can reproduce the form he showed when capturing the Corn Na Feile last term he will be hard beat. First pair to slips at 11.30am each day.