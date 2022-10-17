Kerry

Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Tudor stays on course to win the White Sands Hotel Cup at Ballyheigue

Cosy Cartel wins Derby Trial Stake while Granard Hail books ticket to Clonmel in Oaks Trial Stake

Jimmy Browne, sponsor, presenting the White Sands All Age Cup to owner Liam Dowling after the victory of Ballymac Tudor while, on the left, Ballyheigue Coursing Club secretary Pat McElligott presents the nominator's trophy to Ger Carroll and Brendan Reidy. Michael Anthony Reidy is presenting a trophy to Jane Dowling while Stephen Reidy is holding the winner. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand
Pat McElligott presenting the trophy to Michael Casey from Causeway after his greyhound, Boston Rocket, won the Working Members Stake at Ballyheigue. Also pictured are family members and friends. Photo by Moss Joe Browne Expand

Jimmy Browne, sponsor, presenting the White Sands All Age Cup to owner Liam Dowling after the victory of Ballymac Tudor while, on the left, Ballyheigue Coursing Club secretary Pat McElligott presents the nominator's trophy to Ger Carroll and Brendan Reidy. Michael Anthony Reidy is presenting a trophy to Jane Dowling while Stephen Reidy is holding the winner. Photo by Moss Joe Browne

James O'Connor

Ballymac Tudor (Boylepsorts Magic/ Barrack Roisin) extended Liam Dowling’s fantastic start to the season when landing the Jimmy Browne sponsored White Sands Hotel Cup at Ballyheigue on Sunday. A Trial Stake winner at Listowel last term, the winner was superb throughout the event and proved he has the credentials to be a big player for the majors this season.

Dowling’s charge was keenly priced at 4/1 prior to the event and opened his account with victory over Joans Claret. He continued to impress on finals day and victories over Hunters Rondevu (1l) and Cashen Rhino (6l) saw him book the white collar for the deciding course against the Derek Galvin trained Pourthewine. The latter sprung a big surprise in the penultimate round when coming from off the pace to deny the fancied Abbey Gonzalo.

