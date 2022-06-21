Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Snazzy wins Irish Oaks consolation final

The Chris Houlihan-trained Seomra Nate won the second semi-final of the Treaty Cup (350yds) and runs from trap 5 in the final this Saturday

LIAM Dowling didn’t win the final of the Sporting Press Irish Oaks with Ballymac Art at Shelbourne Park on Saturday night, but he did win the consolation final with Ballymac Snazzy. And, on the same card, he had brilliant wins in the Shelbourne Champion 550 Sweepstake with Hoodoo Brown, which clocked the fastest time of 29.27 (he was chased home by Russmur Fantasy), and Ballymac Leon, while Ballymac Run and Ballymac Ben were second and third for him behind Gaston Pecas in another heat.

At Limerick, across the pond Graham Holland could be following up his win in last Friday's Race of Champions final by winning the final of the English Derby with Romeo Magico, which is 2/1 joint favourite with Kildare.

**********

VARIETY is supposed to be the spice of life and there will be plenty of it in the Ballymac Anton @ Stud A5 Quad Distance Sweepstake which starts at the Oakview venue this Saturday night.

Four distances are going to be involved, starting with 500yds and proceeding to 525yds, 550yds and 570yds for the final, and joint sponsorship by the Frightful Flash Kennels, the Kerry Greyhound Owners and Breeders Association and the Track Supporters’ Club is going to mean a winner’s purse of €5,000, assuming that the entry fills.

These kind of sweepstakes are very popular with doggy patrons and it always takes a greyhound of exceptional ability to come out on top. Four interesting rounds coming up, to be sure.

**********

FERMOYLE Fury, owned by John Sugrue, of Cahersiveen, provided a stirring start to last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting by recording a quite brilliant 28.57 in a 525 race for A1 class and, to make it a particularly pleasing meeting for Sugrue, he also won the fifth race, an A3 525, in 29.14 with Fermoyle Blake, a litter brother to Fermoyle Fury. Both greyhounds were priced at 3/1, making it a very nice 15/1 double.

There was also a very good end to the night because 28.71 was recorded in the tenth race, an A2 525, by Oriano, owned by David O’Donoghue, of Castleisland, and, in between let it be added, there were seven other good winners. They were Hot Teddy, 29.03; Lixnaw Ranger, 29.32; Millroad Dash, 29.38; Loher Blake, 28.90; Steeple Rd Jenna, 29.30; Cinco De Mayo, 29.22; Weight And Sea, 29.44.