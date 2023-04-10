Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Seanie is the last Kerry runner left in Kirby Sweepstake semi-finals

John O’Neill’s Skips Honisuckle and Brendan Maunsell’s Fireheight Mal add Kerry interest to the Greyhound and Perworld Supersprint Sweepstake final at Curraheen Park on Saturday

LIAM Dowling’s Ballymac Seanie is the only Kerry greyhound left in the semi-finals of the €80,000-to-the-winner Kirby Sweepstake at Limerick this Saturday night after he finished a four-length third in the third quarter-final last Saturday, won in 28.45 by Bogger Lucky.

However, it could easily happen that the magnificent purse, made possible by the generosity of JP and Noreen McManus, will be going to an Abbeyfeale syndicate headed up by Mort Ahern because this runner-up to Ballymac Marino in Tralee’s juvenile classic final won the opening quarter-final in a quite sizzling 28.07.

Ballymac Seanie runs from trap 3 in the second semi-final, while Terezas Mendoza will be in trap 2 in the first semi-final and opposes Ryhope Beach, which clocked 18.12 in the opening two rounds of Tralee’s juvenile classic before being eliminated.

THE Tuesday SIS meeting at Tralee track continues to provide plenty of doubles, even trebles occasionally, and joining the list last week was Michael Bourke, of Ballylongford, who won the second race with Gleneffy Dan (29.12) and the fourth race with litter brother, Gleneffy King (28.74).

The going was .40 slow for eight races and .50 slow for two races and the fastest estimated winning time was the 28.71 recorded in the opening A1 525 by Fortune Sydney, owned by Michael Keane, of Knocknagoshel.

Other winners and their estimated times were Riverfield Rosie, 29.50; Tanvalley Rose, 29.23; Letsgetcracking, 29.29; Portmageeallstar, 28.87; Spiritual Lady, 29.62; Baltovin Brennan, 29.14; Kool Kemzo, 28.87.

Tralee Track’s racing manager, Kieran Casey, is putting owners and trainers on notice that the Lee Strand A3 550 Sweepstake is starting on Friday, April 28. He is hoping to get an entry of 48 and we all know the way Lee Strand brilliantly brought this sweepstake to a conclusion before the Covid 19 pandemic struck, especially in relation to crowd and hospitality – and all those complimentary tote vouchers for guests.

SATURDAY’S action at Shelbourne Park saw wins for Michael Daly’s Disco Pants (32.71 for 600yds) and Liam Dowling’s De Lahdedah (28.44 for 525yds), while Friday at the Dublin venue saw Quivers Magic win in 28.46 for PJ and Charles Sugrue, of Portmagee.

Meanwhile, John O’Neill’s Skips Honisuckle and Brendan Maunsell’s Fireheight Mal add Kerry interest to the Greyhound and Perworld Supersprint Sweepstake final at Curraheen Park on Saturday.