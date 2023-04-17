Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Seanie eliminated from Kirby Sweepstake at semi-final stage

Ballyduff trainer Chris Houlihan won the last three races at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium

LIAM Dowling’s Ballymac Seanie failed to qualify for the final of the €80,000-to-the-winner Kirby Sweepstake at Limerick on Saturday night. He finished fifth in the second semi-final and was eliminated along with the Abbeyfeale syndicate-owned Terezas Mendoza, which finished fourth in the first semi-final.

Both semi-finals were won by greyhounds trained by Graham Holland, who will have three in the final and has to be strong odds-on to win it.

The supporting programme did see Dowling’s Ballymac Samuel and the Jack Kennelly-trained Una Maachina qualify for the final of the Sean O’Connor Memorial Sweepstake (winner, €5,000).

*******************

AT Shelbourne Park on Friday, Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Winx won the final of an A3 525 sweepstake final (winner, €1,750), upstaging kennel companion Ballymac Sallagh, which had beaten him in the final of a recent Tralee 325 sweepstake.

Kerry’s two finalists in the Greyhound and Petworld Supersprint Sweepstake at Curraheen Park on Saturday, Skips Honisuckle and Fireheight Mal, finished unplaced behind 4/6 favourite, Flashing Willow. Mixed fortunes there, for sure.

*******************

BALLYDUFF trainer, Chris Houlihan, ended last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting on a terrific high by winning the last three races with Cashen Hurler (29.44), Badgersbodyguard (29.57) and Cashen Bazooka (28.47), with the latter’s time in an A2 525 being the highlight of the night.

Michael Bourke, of Ballylongford, followed up a double a week previously by winning with the same two dogs, Gleneffy King (28.77) and Gleneffy Dan (29.00), while the other winners were: Hawthorn Castle, 28.88; Sporting Bandit, 29.30; Clounamon Jewel, 29.30; Spruce Action, 29.14; Lissycasey Harpa, 29.33.

*******************

TOTE dividends at Tralee Track can be quite remarkable at times and that was certainly the case with Shronedraugh Joe at last week’s Tuesday SIS meeting. He finished second to Clounamon Jewel in the fifth race and paid a huge €42.90 to a €1.00 place bet.

*******************

JUST ten days to the start of the Lee Strand A3 550 Sweepstake at Tralee Track on Friday, April 28. Always a great event, one presumes that racing manager Kieran Casey will get the required entry of 48.